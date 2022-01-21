What's new

Bangladesh Army Floats Tender for 2,000 AK-15 Rifles

Destranator said:
Bangladesh Army Floats Tender for 2,000 AK-15 Rifles


This tender to import even rifles proves how industrially developed this stupid BD has become. I am disgusted by all these kinds of purchases from foreign countries when millions of our own people have to work abroad.

Our Hasina Bibi was talking about space missions and airports in every Mahalla when the reality is this country cannot manufacture even a pair of the high-tension bolt.
 
bluesky said:
This tender to import even rifles proves how industrially developed this stupid BD has become. I am disgusted by all these kinds of purchases from foreign countries when millions of our own people have to work abroad.

Our Hasina Bibi was talking about space missions and airports in every Mahalla when the reality is this country cannot manufacture even a pair of the high-tension bolt.
Nobody gives a shit about your opinion.
 
