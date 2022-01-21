Destranator
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 20, 2018
- 2,408
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bangladesh Army Floats Tender for 2,000 AK-15 Rifles
This tender to import even rifles proves how industrially developed this stupid BD has become. I am disgusted by all these kinds of purchases from foreign countries when millions of our own people have to work abroad.Bangladesh Army Floats Tender for 2,000 AK-15 Rifles
Nobody gives a shit about your opinion.This tender to import even rifles proves how industrially developed this stupid BD has become. I am disgusted by all these kinds of purchases from foreign countries when millions of our own people have to work abroad.
Our Hasina Bibi was talking about space missions and airports in every Mahalla when the reality is this country cannot manufacture even a pair of the high-tension bolt.