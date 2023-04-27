What's new

Bangladesh Army chief to hold talks with India's military brass

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,349
-6
14,126
DEFENCE
Bangladesh Army chief to hold talks with India's military brass
military-officials-from-24-countries-in-the-indo-pacific-region-pose-for-a-photo-.jpg

PTI
Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar in Dhaka, Bangladesh (repenstative img)

Synopsis​

Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to bolster bilateral military cooperation. Gen Ahmed is set to begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, officials said.​


By PTI
Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to bolster bilateral military cooperation. Gen Ahmed is set to begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, officials said.

The visiting general will also be accorded a guard of honour at the South Block lawns in the Raisina Hills.

Later in the day, Gen Ahmed is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande.

Gen Ahmed is also likely to meet Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

Gen Pande visited Bangladesh in July last year during which both sides vowed to expand their military cooperation. It was his first trip abroad after taking the reins of the 1.2 million strong force.

army: Bangladesh Army chief to hold talks with India's military brass - The Economic Times

Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning Thursday with an aim to bolster bilateral military cooperation. Gen Ahmed is set to begin his visit to India by paying tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi...
m.economictimes.com m.economictimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
DC conference: Army feels more comfortable working with civil admin than before: Army Chief
Replies
0
Views
184
Black_cats
B
B
Indian Army chief Gen Pande leaves for Bangladesh on 3-day visit
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
Black_cats
B
Homo Sapiens
Another CASA-C295W military aircraft added to Bangladesh Army fleet
Replies
2
Views
446
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Myanmar Army delegation pays courtesy call on Bangladesh Army chief
Replies
0
Views
241
Black_cats
B
F-6 enthusiast
Qatar defence chief visits Bangladesh
Replies
9
Views
753
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom