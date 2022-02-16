What's new

Bangladesh Army chief reaches Maldives on three-day visit

Army chief reaches Maldives on three-day visit​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 01:30, Feb 14,2022


Bangladesh Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Sunday reached the Maldives, one of the two South Asian island countries, on a three-day visit to bolster military to military cooperation between the countries.
General Shafiuddin, who is leading a six-member delegation, is also scheduled to reach South Sudan on February 17, said the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport officials said that the army chief left the country on the US-Bangla flight BS 337 at 9:30am and reached the Maldivian capital of Male in four hours.
During his visit, the ISPR stated that the Bangladesh army chief would call on Maldivian defence minister Mariya Ahmed Didi and hold a bilateral talk with Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives National Defence Force.
The ISPR stated that the bilateral talk would discuss mutual cooperation between the two armies.
Apart from the talk, the army chief will also hold a meeting with Maldivian armed forces officials.
Finishing his visit in Male, the army chief will fly to South Sudan on February 17 to visit a Bangladesh contingent currently deployed under the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.
After he assumed office in June 2021, the army chief made his maiden foreign trip to Turkey in August 2021. Later, he also visited India and the United States, among other countries.
www.newagebd.net

