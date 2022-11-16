Bangladesh Army added SHORAD missile and MLRS Rocket regiments.

Homo Sapiens
সম্পূর্ণ নিউজ সময়
বাংলাদেশ
২২ টা ৪৯ মিনিট, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২২
কমল দে
১ মিনিটে পড়ুন
মঙ্গলবার (১৫ নভেম্বর) সকালে জেনারেল এস এম শফিউদ্দিন আহমেদ ফরমান তুলে দেয়ার পাশাপাশি বেলুন উড়িয়ে সেনাবাহিনীর বহরে অত্যাধুনিক শোরাড মিসাইল এবং আকাশ প্রতিরক্ষার রকেট যুক্ত করার ঘোষণা দেন। এ সময় তিনি দুটি রেজিমেন্টের পতাকাও উত্তোলন করেন। প্রধান অতিথির বক্তব্যে বাহিনীর সক্ষমতা অর্জনে বর্তমান সরকারের নেয়া নানা পদক্ষেপের কথা তুলে ধরেন সেনাপ্রধান।
তিনি বলেন, ৪৪ শোরাড মিসাইল রেজিমেন্ট আর্টিলারি প্রতিষ্ঠার মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনী আকাশ প্রতিরক্ষা ব্যবস্থায় আরও এক ধাপ এগিয়ে গেল। আধুনিক এফএন ৯০ এয়ার ডিফেন্স মিসাইলের সমন্বয়ে গঠিত ৪৪ শোরাড মিসাইল রেজিমেন্ট আর্টিলারি নিঃসন্দেহে দেশের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ স্থাপনাসমূহকে দুর্ভেদ্য আকাশ প্রতিরক্ষা প্রদানে এক নতুন মাত্রা যোগ করবে। বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনী মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনাকে ধারণ করে দেশমাতৃকার সেবায় অঙ্গীকারবদ্ধ।
আরও পড়ুন: সেনাবাহিনীর আধুনিকায়নে প্রধানমন্ত্রী আন্তরিক: সেনাপ্রধান
বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর আর্টিলারি কোরের নতুন সংযোজন শোরাড মিসাইল হলো সেনাবাহিনীর বহরের অত্যাধুনিক মিসাইল। ২০২১ সালের মার্চে সফল মিসাইল ফায়ারিং সম্পন্ন হওয়ার পর ওই বছরেই শোরাড মিসাইল রেজিমেন্ট পূর্ণাঙ্গ ইউনিট হিসেবে প্রতিষ্ঠা লাভ করে। সেই সঙ্গে রেজিমেন্ট হিসেবে আত্মপ্রকাশ করল আকাশ প্রতিরক্ষার ৫১ এমএলআরএস রেজিমেন্ট।
এরপর সেনাপ্রধান চট্টগ্রাম সেনানিবাসে ইস্ট বেঙ্গল রেজিমেন্টের বাৎসরিক অধিনায়ক সম্মেলনে বক্তব্য দেন।
Google translation:
Bangladesh Army has officially added air defense rockets as well as SHORAD Missiles. Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed while hoisting the flag of the armed forces said that the Bangladesh Army is committed to the highest sacrifice in the service of the country in keeping with the spirit of the great liberation war.
Read in 1 minute
On Tuesday (November 15) morning, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed announced the addition of SHORAD Missiles and Air Defense Rockets to the army's fleet in addition to issuing the order. At this time he also hoisted the flags of two regiments. In the speech of the chief guest, the army chief highlighted the various steps taken by the current government to achieve the capabilities of the army.
He said, by establishing 44 SHORAD Missile Regiment Artillery, Bangladesh Army took another step forward in air defense system. 44 SHORAD Missile Regiment Artillery consisting of modern FN 90 Air Defense Missiles will undoubtedly add a new dimension to providing impenetrable air defense to the country's critical installations. Bangladesh Army is committed to the service of the country by holding the spirit of the liberation war.
Also Read: PM is serious about modernizing army: Army chief
The newest addition to the Bangladesh Army's artillery core, the SHORAD Missile is the latest missile in the Army's fleet. After successful missile firing in March 2021, SHORAD Missile Regiment was established as a full-fledged unit in the same year. Along with that, 51 MLRS Regiment of Air Defense made its debut as a regiment.
The army chief then addressed the annual captain's conference of the East Bengal Regiment at the Chittagong cantonment.
