Bangladesh Apparel factories may be out of lockdown prohibition after Eid

POST BYJul 15, 20212108The decision is being taken to enable the country's larger export earners to continue production and deliver on the promises made to international buyers.Garment owners have been expressing concern that the 14-day lockdown, which will begin on July 23, will create serious problems for exports. In this situation, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi informed about the plan on Wednesday.Entrepreneurs said July-August is very important for garment manufacturers. Because, at this time the sales in the western market for winter and Christmas increased. About 40 per cent of the total garments exported from Bangladesh are exported in these two months.However, as corona infections and deaths have increased in the country, garment factories are also among the restrictions imposed by the government on July 13 as part of preventive measures.After an emergency meeting on Wednesday, textile and garment manufacturers and exporter leaders demanded the government to keep the garment factory open in the lockdown. Otherwise, they will have to suffer a big loss, they said.The Commerce Minister said that pressure was being exerted by the business community, especially from the export-oriented garment factories, to keep the factories open."I will soon meet with a high-level and expert committee of the government to find a way to keep the garment factory in lockdown going," he said.The closure of the factory for about three weeks, including the Eid holiday and lockdown, means a long shutdown of production. The time may be reduced through meetings with higher levels of government, the minister said.'We are also thinking of some alternatives, so that both life and livelihood can be saved during the epidemic. For such garment sector, the lockdown period may be reduced. "Because coronary infections are very rare among workers and there are tests and medical facilities for them," he added.Mentioning that July-August is the most important time for export for winter and order booking for next summer, Tipu Munshi said, “Even during the epidemic, a lot of work orders are coming to Bangladesh. As a result, an opportunity has been created for the garment business. We should take this opportunity by providing work order in time.According to a senior Commerce Ministry official, the government is also considering keeping factories for edible oil, sugar and other essential commodities open to maintain the supply of essential commodities and keep prices normal.After a four-hour meeting yesterday, Faruk Hasan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said they would send a letter to the cabinet secretary demanding that the factory be kept open in Lockdown.He said, “If the factory is closed in lockdown, we will face a big crisis. Now that production is going on, we still want to keep the factory open."In a statement, BGMEA said it would hold a meeting with the cabinet secretary on the issue. In addition, a letter will be sent to the FBCCI.Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, said, "Many of us have already shipped the goods and assured the buyers that the goods will be delivered on time."Shahadat Hossain Sohel, chairman of the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said: As a result, many will be affected.He said the country's garment traders have to spend 4.30 US dollars to send one kg of goods from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to London. If international retailers and brands want the product on time, the cost will increase.'No factory owner has the capacity to rent this expensive aircraft during the epidemic. The global supply chain has already been badly affected by the epidemic, ”said Shahadat Hossain.Abdul Quader Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the accessories business could not continue unless the garment factory was kept open."If garment producers can't work during the peak season, we won't get paid," he said.The meeting was held at BGMEA's Gulshan office. President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Jasim Uddin, President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association AKM Selim Osman, former presidents of BGMEA and leaders of Terry Towel and Garment Accessories sector were present on the occasion.