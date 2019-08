To assist the government or any organization under the government in matters/works related to public security.

To participate in any work related to public welfare for

To participate in disaster management.

To participate in any other work as directed by the government.

To assist Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, BGB and Police as

To participate in work related to public welfare for development

To assist in matters/works related to maintenance of rural law and order situation and public security.

To perform any other duty, from time to time, as

Armourer

First Aid

Small Arms Instructor

Drill Instructor

Motor Transport Driving

Cooking, Mess Waiter, Fishery, Computer etc. @

Machine Gun

Mortar

Small Arms and Drill Instructor

Ammunition Maintenance

Junior Leader Intelligence etc.

Law and Order Operation CHTs Operation Development Operation

Battalion Ansar are working for security of Jatio Sangshad Bhaban, Bangladesh Bater, Shetu Bhavan, Central Jail, Bangladesh Secretariat, Mujib-Nagar Museum, Immigration Check post. In Shetu Bhaban Battalion Ansar are fully responsible for the security of it and it is the first individual and self command camp of battalion Ansar. They are also deployed with police to maintain law and order and also to join special combing & anti-terrorist operations. Recently 100 Battalion Ansars were deployed in Sylhet District for Prime Minister’s root protection. In the DMP, CMP, Rajshahi, Natore, Nawgaon, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Bhola & the southern belt of the country 4818 Battalion Ansars are presently deployed. In CI-operation 6209 and in Rohingya refugee camp 148 Battalion Ansars are deployed. It is to be mentioned that 430 Battalion Ansars are deployed with RAB on deputation. The main concentration of the Ansar Bahini (Embodied Ansars) is to guard important industries, EPZ, Air Ports, Power Stations, Railway lines, Bridges, Buses, Launches and other key point installations. At present 37,488 embodied Ansars are deployed in different organizations. The embodied Ansars are selected from among the trained volunteer Ansars. As per requisition from any requiring body for its own security the District Commandant is embodied the Ansar. There is a black and white policy issued by the Headquarter regarding Ansar embodiment.

14. To promote consciousness and awareness among the Ansar-VDP Members and to motivate them about the self employment & income generating activities and the role played by the normal Ansar – VDP members both male and female, embodied Ansars, Battalion Ansars for the maintenance of law and order situation and socio-economic development of the country.