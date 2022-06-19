What's new

Bangladesh annually earns $1.4 billion forex from IT sector: Palak

Bangladesh annually earns $1.4 billion forex from IT sector: Palak​

Construction of Hi-Tech Park in Khulna will be completed by June 2024 at a cost of Tk170 crore​

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said any discrimination between the country's villages and towns has been eliminated through government initiatives in technological advancement.

"Some 6.5 lakh freelancers are now earning $500 million annually. Besides, about 20 lakh people from other IT sectors are annually earning $1.4 billion in foreign exchange," he said while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Khulna Hi-Tech Park on Tuesday.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleq laid the foundation stone of the hi-tech park in Khulna.

"By 2025, 30 lakh youths will be employed in the country's IT industry and the revenue will be $5 billion from this sector. To fulfil this target, the government started constructing hi-tech park in 12 districts of the country. Hi-tech parks will be made in other districts in phases," ICT State Minister Palak said.

He further said, "Construction of Hi-Tech Park in Khulna will be completed by June 2024 at a cost of Tk170 crore. There will also be separate floors for training, incubation, startups and business In the seven-storeyed building on 3.5 acres of land."

The state minister called upon the people of Khulna to utilise this opportunity to prepare for the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Palak said, "There are many entrepreneurs in Khulna in the IT sector. Many of them are earning foreign currency through freelancing under the government's Learning and Earning Project. This hi-tech park will give people in the region a chance to improve their IT skills.

"Every year, 1,000 youths inKhulna region will be able to take IT training at the hi-tech park. It will create employment for 3,000 people in different sectors," he said.

Addressing the programme, the Khulna city mayor said, "Once the Padma Bridge is opened to traffic, Khulna's communication with Dhaka will increase and the region has to be ready now to reap the benefits."

Managing Director (Additional Secretary) of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Bikarna Kumar Ghosh delivered the welcome speech.

Project Director of the IT/Hi-Tech Park AKAM FazlulHoque, Khulna-2 constituency MP Sheikh Salauddin Jewel, ICT division senior secretary NM ZiaulAlam, Assistant High Commission of India in Khulna Ashim Kumar Santra, Deputy Commissioner of Khulna MdMoniruzzamanTalukder and Additional Police Commissioner SarderRakibul Islam also spoke.

Bangladesh annually earns $1.4 billion forex from IT sector: Palak

Construction of Hi-Tech Park in Khulna will be completed by June 2024 at a cost of Tk170 crore
IT is rightly a thrust sector and I think the target of 5 billion US dollars of export earnings by 2025 is realistic.

This is a good way to provide skilled jobs to all those interested in IT and there is plenty of opportunity out there as long as the right skills are being offered.
 

