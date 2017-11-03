Bangladesh announces humanitarian aid for Afghan people Bangladesh has announced humanitarian aid package that includes food and medicinal assistance for Afghan people, BSS reports. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen revealed the information during the 17th Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC on Afghanistan held on Sunday in...

Published: December 20, 2021 12:41:33Bangladesh has announced humanitarian aid package that includes food and medicinal assistance for Afghan people, BSS reports.Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen revealed the information during the 17th Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC on Afghanistan held on Sunday in Islamabad, Pakistan, a foreign ministry press release received in Dhaka said.The foreign secretary is leading a high-level delegation which includes Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to OIC, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan and Director-General of International Organization of foreign ministry.During the Council meeting, Masud expressed deep concern on economic and humanitarian crisis looming on the larger part of the Afghan population due to acute shortage of food, shelter and social services which may further be worse as winter approaches.He hoped that inclusive socio-economic development of Afghanistan will continue uninterrupted, so that all segments of the society can effectively contribute to the rebuilding process of their country and maintaining regional harmony.Masud also remarked that Bangladesh can be a partner in Afghanistan's developmental process as his country seeks to enhance regional cooperation for attainment of a vision of shared prosperity for the region.While appreciating the OIC for convening this extraordinary council, he urged the leaders to intensify cooperation within and beyond OIC in support to the Afghan people. Bangladesh also reiterated its support to the Palestinian cause for an independent and viable state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as the capital.The Extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers was preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting.Earlier, the foreign secretary inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner on the High Commission premises.