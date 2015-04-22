Bangladesh among top 10 global producers in 13 sectors: livestock minister

Bangladesh among top 10 global producers in 13 sectors: livestock minister Bangladesh has achieved the top 10 places in the world in 13 sectors including fish production, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said today.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim was speaking at the inaugural session of a virtual discussion on expanding regional trade in livestock and livestock products in the SAARC region on July 27. Photo: CollectedKarim was speaking at the inaugural session of a virtual discussion on expanding regional trade in livestock and livestock products in the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) region organised by the SAARC Agriculture Centre.Due to the huge success of the poultry and dairy sector, the Government of Bangladesh is emphasizing diversification and export of animal feed, he said.The minister also said that the coordination of guidelines and policies is very important in expanding the regional trade of livestock and livestock products in the SAARC region for regional food security, economy and livelihood and for the health and welfare of the people of South Asia.