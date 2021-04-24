Bangladesh ambassador breaks the ice with Uzbek president; Dhaka's requests noted

April 24, 02:04 AMBangladesh wants Uzbekistan to establish the first Embassy of Uzbekistan in Dhaka and resumption of direct passenger flights on Dhaka-Tashkent-Dhaka route to enhance bilateral ties in the fields of tourism, education, sports and culture.Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan Md Zahangir Alam on Friday presented his credentials to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and drove home the points of common interest between the two countries.He sought the assistance of President Mirziyoyev to make the first Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) meeting between the two countries, to be held on May 27, fruitful.President Mirziyoyev asked his Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, who was present, to open a Consulate of Uzbekistan in Dhaka initially, as well as to make the first FOC meeting between the two countries effective.He assured, necessary steps would be taken after closer examination of the issue of direct flights with the former Soviet republic, that is rich in resources - it is a major cotton producer - and has a glorious Islamic heritage as the land of Samarkand.On the same day, Ambassadors of the Czech Republic, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, the European Union and Russia to Uzbekistan also presented their credentials.During his conversation with Ambassador Alam, President Mirziyoyev conveyed his personal greetings to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sought assistance in expanding bilateral relations with Bangladesh.Ambassador Alam assured to take appropriate steps in this regard and briefed the Uzbek leader on Bangladesh's success in RMG, textile, pharmaceuticals, jute and jute products and leather sectors.The Bangladesh envoy, like the others, was welcomed into the presidential palace with much pomp and pageantry befitting a friendly nation, including a guard of honour.