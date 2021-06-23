Bangladesh allows Phase III trial of a Chinese vaccine
“We have given ethical approval to the trial,” BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon
Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
The government has allowed the phase-3 trial of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS).
"We have given ethical approval to the trial," BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon.
The BMRC chairman disclosed that the decision was taken after a request fro
The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) will conduct the trial, he said, adding that the exact timeframe will be revealed later.
The vaccine candidate is one of seven shots that were approved for use in China.
It was not immediately clear how many doses of the vaccine are currently produced and supplied for China's inoculation campaign, reports Reuters.
“We have given ethical approval to the trial,” BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon
Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
The government has allowed the phase-3 trial of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS).
"We have given ethical approval to the trial," BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon.
The BMRC chairman disclosed that the decision was taken after a request fro
The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) will conduct the trial, he said, adding that the exact timeframe will be revealed later.
The vaccine candidate is one of seven shots that were approved for use in China.
It was not immediately clear how many doses of the vaccine are currently produced and supplied for China's inoculation campaign, reports Reuters.
Bangladesh allows Phase III trial of a Chinese vaccine
“We have given ethical approval to the trial,” BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon
www.tbsnews.net