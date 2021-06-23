What's new

Bangladesh allows Phase III trial of a Chinese vaccine

Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
4,277
3
4,612
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Bangladesh allows Phase III trial of a Chinese vaccine

“We have given ethical approval to the trial,” BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon

Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: Xinhua
The government has allowed the phase-3 trial of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS).
"We have given ethical approval to the trial," BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon.
The BMRC chairman disclosed that the decision was taken after a request fro
The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) will conduct the trial, he said, adding that the exact timeframe will be revealed later.
The vaccine candidate is one of seven shots that were approved for use in China.
It was not immediately clear how many doses of the vaccine are currently produced and supplied for China's inoculation campaign, reports Reuters.
www.tbsnews.net

Bangladesh allows Phase III trial of a Chinese vaccine

“We have given ethical approval to the trial,” BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
10,971
0
12,490
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Atlas said:
The government has allowed the phase-3 trial of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Institute of Medical Biology of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS).
Click to expand...
Can someone define what is this phase-3 trial?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom