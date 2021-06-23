Bangladesh allows Phase III trial of a Chinese vaccine

Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine. Photo: Xinhua"We have given ethical approval to the trial," BMRC Chairman Prof Dr Syed Modasser Ali told The Business Standard this afternoon.The BMRC chairman disclosed that the decision was taken after a request froThe International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) will conduct the trial, he said, adding that the exact timeframe will be revealed later.The vaccine candidate is one of seven shots that were approved for use in China.It was not immediately clear how many doses of the vaccine are currently produced and supplied for China's inoculation campaign, reports Reuters.