Bangladesh allocates 300 acres of land for Saudi companies in EPZ​

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: September 26, 2022 20:46:51Bangladesh government has allocated 300 acres of land for Saudi companies in Bangabandhu EPZ.Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka said this while addressing a function organised to observe the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia.Referring to the growing economic ties between the two countries he said that a number of Saudi companies are lined up to invest in several mega projects in Bangladesh.Over the years, the cooperation between the two countries has been consolidated through investment, trade programmes, education, culture, aid and defence sectors, he said.Bangladesh was the first country to join the Islamic alliance in the fight against terrorism, he said adding that it resulted from the collaborative efforts and policies of the leaders of the two countries.The Saudi envoy noted that the people of Saudi Arabia are extremely appreciative of the enormous contribution made by Bangladeshi labour to the kingdom's growth.He also felt that around 2.6 million greatly contribute to the expansion of Bangladesh's economy through the massive amount of remittance they send home with the assistance of the Saudi embassy and with the support of conservative and traditional government facilities.He said that he had initiated a drive to simplify visa issuing procedures in his embassy for Bangladeshis and now the Embassy is processing more than 4000 visas.He also mentioned that the process for performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia has been simplified this year with the presence of Saudi immigration officials in Dhaka.I'm happy to let you know that Saudi Arabia was the first nation to implement a biometric system using a way to gather medical fingerprints.He also mentioned that Saudi Arabia was one of the top donors to the humanitarian cause’s across the world including Bangladesh.