Bangladesh alignment with China could impact neighbourhood policies



and the entire Pakistan was dancing!

Pakistanis went gaga over Dhaka’s presumed tilt to Pakistan! PM Imran Khan called at China’s insistence to turn the neighbours against India, otherwise why would he discuss the Kashmir situation with PM Hasina, whom he never cared to talk earlier?

It’s a poor country that can’t contribute anything but is ever eager to thrust the begging bowl at all passers-by.

Bangladesh must not be so stupid to ally Pakistan – a country drowned in 90% loans.

Tilting towards Pakistan tantamount to tilt towards Somalia or Ethiopia and is a one-way traffic.

Without investing in Bangladesh, Islamabad should not expect much from Dhaka, least from Hasina, except diffusing hatred

Aligning with rogue countries like China and Pakistan will cost Bangladesh in long term.

In 1971, Pakistani General had threatened to change the “genetics” of the Bengalis.

Can Bangladesh be so ungrateful?

India still helps Bangladesh economy while China offers loan only for self-interest.

Bangladeshi PM is way smarter than Pakistani PM to circumvent the Chinese bait to help Pakistan.