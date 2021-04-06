Bangladesh Air Force's exercise going on in Hatia’s Nijhum Dwip: ISPR Bombing at a firing range from Bangladesh Air Force fighter jets at Domar Char area of Ward No-9 in Hatia’s Nijhum Dwip union under Noakhali is going on since Monday, according to a press release of Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR Director Lt Col Abdullah Ibne Zayed issued a release on April 4 in this regard.The exercise starts at 10:00am and ends at 5:00pm every day. It will continue till April 8, the ISPR release said.Water vessels were asked to avoid the area, it reads.The release urged Bangladesh Television's Dhaka and Chattogram centres and private televisions to air the announcement at least twice each day with the map of the area.Mehraj Hossain, upazila chairman of Nijhum Dwip said he had informed the local fishermen about the exercise on April 5 and asked them to leave the area.