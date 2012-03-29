Bangladesh Air Force

Separate names with a comma.
Ok this photo was taken from another photo displayed in BANGLADESH ARMED FORCES HARDWARE SHOW 2012.
which helo is this??? Model?? Harbin Z9?
Maybe this is Photoshopped, but as it was shown in the show, means we are getting it.
Discuss!
It is written "Bangladesh Shena Bahini"..means its for the army. Z-9 is going to be procured for the navy..so this should not be Z-9 afaik.
Cheers!!!
Yes its the Harbin z9. We are supposed to get 2 or 3 of them for our chinese frigates.
Dont think its for the army. The enblem on the tail is BAF's. Harbin or dauphan is meant for the navy. So i think botched up photoshop here. Anyways need more time to confirm claims
ok bro. Any idea about that Howitzr below the helo?
I couldn't go to the show, just found some photos taken by others. Will share more After friday prayer.
Nora B-52 155 mm self propelled howitzer
just check wiki. We use mig29 and F7 as fighters.
what is the stats of PLZ-45?????
Bangla Drone ..
looks more like a toy bro you can buy easily may be its for fun
hehe! its written there it is used only in training as anti air firing Target
BANGLADESH ARMED FORCES HARDWARE SHOW 2012
its for army! look at this photo! Army aviation is written below Z9. MBT200 and Nora also shown..............
Kobirazz Bhai, where did you get the mig-29 pics from?