  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Bangladesh Air Force

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by EagleEyes, Mar 29, 2012.

  Mar 29, 2012 #1
    EagleEyes

    EagleEyes PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    16,777
    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2005
    Ratings:
    +25 / 15,591 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Bangladesh Air Force

    All discussions on the Bangladesh Air Force, pictures, news, updates, etc.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Mar 30, 2012 #2
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    Ok this photo was taken from another photo displayed in BANGLADESH ARMED FORCES HARDWARE SHOW 2012.

    which helo is this??? Model?? Harbin Z9?

    Maybe this is Photoshopped, but as it was shown in the show, means we are getting it.

    [​IMG]

    Discuss!
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #3
    bd_4_ever

    bd_4_ever SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,202
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,505 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Switzerland
    It is written "Bangladesh Shena Bahini"..means its for the army. Z-9 is going to be procured for the navy..so this should not be Z-9 afaik.


    Cheers!!!
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #4
    Avisheik

    Avisheik SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,685
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,618 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Russian Federation
    Yes its the Harbin z9. We are supposed to get 2 or 3 of them for our chinese frigates.
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #5
    Avisheik

    Avisheik SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,685
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,618 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Russian Federation
    Dont think its for the army. The enblem on the tail is BAF's. Harbin or dauphan is meant for the navy. So i think botched up photoshop here. Anyways need more time to confirm claims
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #6
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    ok bro. Any idea about that Howitzr below the helo?
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #7
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    I couldn't go to the show, just found some photos taken by others. Will share more After friday prayer.
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #8
    Avisheik

    Avisheik SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,685
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,618 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Russian Federation
    Nora B-52 155 mm self propelled howitzer

    [​IMG]

    just check wiki. We use mig29 and F7 as fighters.
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #9
    Lionaides

    Lionaides FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    67
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 8 / -0
    what is the stats of PLZ-45?????
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #10
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    Bangla Drone :blink: ..

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #11
    killerx

    killerx FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,132
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2007
    Ratings:
    +0 / 669 / -0
    looks more like a toy bro you can buy easily may be its for fun :coffee:
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #12
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    hehe! its written there it is used only in training as anti air firing Target
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #13
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    BANGLADESH ARMED FORCES HARDWARE SHOW 2012

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #14
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    its for army! look at this photo! Army aviation is written below Z9. MBT200 and Nora also shown..............

    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 30, 2012 #15
    Luffy 500

    Luffy 500 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,562
    Joined:
    Jan 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 7,320 / -4
    Kobirazz Bhai, where did you get the mig-29 pics from?
     
