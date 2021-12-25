Bangladesh Air Force to purchase Mi-28NE Havoc attack helicopter from Russia

Emphasis has been placed on further enhancing the capabilities of the Bangladesh Air Force in the Forces Goal-2030 to ensure a strong national defense system.A proposal has recently been sent to the finance ministry for pre-approval on the purchase of helicopters from Russia. It said policy approval was given for the purchase of eight MI-28 NE attack helicopters for the Bangladesh Air Force in the current and next financial year through direct negotiations with the Government of Russia, the selling country under GTG (Government with Government) or its designated agency. It will cost approximately 4 thousand 100 crore.According to the proposal, the purchase of eight helicopters at a cost of 4 crore 35 lakh euros will cost 34 crore 60 lakh euros or 3 thousand 365 crore 60 lakh taka. The rest of the money will be spent on overseas and local training, insurance, VAT, agency commission and other expenses for the operation and maintenance of the helicopter.A 12-member joint committee has been formed under the chairmanship of an Air Vice Marshal at the Air Force headquarters in accordance with the Armed Forces Procurement Policy for direct negotiations with the Russian government or Russian government nominees for the purchase of helicopters. The committee members include two representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Defense, Finance Department, Economic Relations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Law, National Board of Revenue, Armed Forces Department, SFC (DP) and Biman Sadar.The proposal further said that the cost of purchasing the helicopter will be paid from the bulk allocation of Tk 4,100 crore for the next five fiscal years including the current 2021-22 fiscal year or the next five fiscal years from the next 2022-23 fiscal year. In this case payment will be made through LC or through remittance under Bangladesh Embassy located in the country concerned.