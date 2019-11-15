Bangladesh Air Force receives 3rd C-130J aircraft The aircraft was received traditionally at the Bangabandhu Air Base

The third C-130J aircraft arrived at Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Base Bangabandhu in Dhaka on Thursday after a successful ferry flight from the United Kingdom by BAF aircrew.Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc and British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson were present on the occasion, says a press release.Later, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar briefed the media personnel.The mission was led by Group Captain Md Ahsanur Rahman, afwc, psc, GD (P) of Bangladesh Air Force. On way to Bangladesh the aircraft landed at Cairo (Egypt), Muscat (Oman).The C-130J aircraft is equipped with modern avionics and sophisticated technology which would be utilized for transportation of materials, personnel, humanitarian assistance both at home and abroad and to support United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. Such a smart scheme on these BAF Hercs and this being the 1st to sport the new larger titles and roundel.BAF has planned to induct all remaining aircraft in phases from UK. The inclusion of this modern C-130J aircraft in BAF inventory will certainly enhance the transport capability and operational capability of BAF as a whole.Principal Staff Officers of Air Headquarters, Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bangabandhu and BAF Base Bashar as well as senior officers were present on the occasion.Under the direction and relentless efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the present government has taken various steps to modernise Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), reads the press release.Under the initiative, the government has taken steps to induct five US origin C-130J aircraft from UK through Government to Government agreement.