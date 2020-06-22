BANGLADESH AIR FORCE CHIEF RETURNS HOME FROM USA

Dhaka, 27 May:- Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, BBP, OSP, ndu, psc returned home from USA on Thursday (27-05-2021).During his visit to USA, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force discussed on various issues related to UN peacekeeping missions of Bangladesh Air Force with the UN Under-Secretary-General (USG) of the Department of Peace Operationsthe Department of Operational Supportof UN Headquaters. They exchanged views on various important issues including the use of aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for troops rotation and increasing facilities of BAF peacekeepers , manpower and air assets of Bangladesh Air Force in UN peacekeeping missions, COVID-19 vaccination of peacekeepers, deployment of modern C-130J transport aircraft, Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and increasing participation of women peacekeepers, in UN peacekeeping missions. The UN high officials appreciated the contribution of Bangladesh for UN missions and expressed their satisfaction on the performance of BAF Peacekeepers and deployed assets.During this visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force called on Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Director of Defence Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA) Ms. Heidi Grant and Principal Director of Office of Secretary of Defence for Policy for South Asia Mr. Christopher Johnstone in Pentagon and exchanged views on different issues of bilateral interests. During the call on, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force highlighted the economic progress of Bangladesh as well as various issues including Vision-2041, Delta plan,and space intiatives including sending astronauts to outer space. The Air Chief Marshal highlighted Bangladesh as a connectivity hub and demographic dividend of the country urged for joint investment in commercial, education and military affairs focusing on aerospace industry.During his stay in USA, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force visited the aviation company Lockheed Martin and the manufacturing plant of F-16 fighter aircraft where he flew simulator of F-16 aircraft. Besides, during visit to the aviation company Boeing he discussed on professional matters including the opportunities for investing in aviation industry in Bangladesh. He also flew the simulator of F-18 aircraft during the visit to company facilities of Boeing.The visit of Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will help to determine future course of action related to Bangladesh Air Force UN peacekeeping mission and increase opportunities for the country. Finally, through this visit, the existing bilateral relations between the Air Forces of the two friendly countries will be further strengthened and the field of cooperation will be expanded to take important steps like establishment of aviation industry and space initiative. Mentionable that Chief of Air Staff of Bangadesh Air Force left Dhaka for USA on 14-05-2021 for an official visit.source