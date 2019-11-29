Bangladesh Air Force chief meets US officials in Pentagon

Published at 05:51 pm May 20th, 2021

Bangladesh Air Force chief meets US officials in Pentagon He also paid tribute to the memorial of the victims of the 9/11 attacks

File photo of Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air ForceHe also paid tribute to the memorial of the victims of the 9/11 attacksThe chief of air staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, is currently in the United States of America on an official visit.As part of the visit, he called on Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q Brown Jr, Director of Defence Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA) Heidi Grant and principal director of Office of Secretary of Defence for Policy for South Asia in Pentagon on Wednesday, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Thursday.During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests.Previously, Serniabat also discussed various issues related to UN peacekeeping missions of the BAF with Military Advisor Lieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loitey on Tuesday.They exchanged views on various important issues, including the use of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for rotation and increasing facilities of BAF peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions.