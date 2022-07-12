Black_cats
Bangladesh Air Force chief leaves for United KingdomUnited News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 21:08, Jul 11,2022
https://www.newagebd.net/article/175544/bangladesh-air-force-chief-leaves-for-united-kingdom
Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. -- UNB photo.
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for United Kingdom on Sunday on a seven-day official visit there.
He left the country at the invitation of Chief of the Air Staff of Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.
During the visit, Chief of Air Staff will visit C-130 Hercules aircraft maintenance, modification and repairing organization 'Marshall Aerospace Facility'.
Subsequently, he will attend the 'Global Air Chiefs’ Conference-2022' organized by the Royal Air Force in London, says an Inter Service Public Relation media release on Monday afternoon.
The conference will include important seminars on Operational Integration, Technological Adaptation, Digital skills etc.
Chief of Air Staff of different countries will attend this Conference. Then COAS will attend the world's largest air show 'Royal International Air Tattoo- 2022' at RAF Fairford. It will mark the 75th anniversary of Royal Air Force.
Finally, Chief of Air Staff will attend the 'Farnborough International Air Show-2022’ in Farnborough, London.
He is scheduled to return home on July 20.