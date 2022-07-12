What's new

Bangladesh Air Force chief leaves for United Kingdom

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,345
-5
12,823

Bangladesh Air Force chief leaves for United Kingdom​

United News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 21:08, Jul 11,2022

https://www.newagebd.net/article/175544/bangladesh-air-force-chief-leaves-for-united-kingdom

175544_195.jpg

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. -- UNB photo.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for United Kingdom on Sunday on a seven-day official visit there.

He left the country at the invitation of Chief of the Air Staff of Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston.

During the visit, Chief of Air Staff will visit C-130 Hercules aircraft maintenance, modification and repairing organization 'Marshall Aerospace Facility'.

Subsequently, he will attend the 'Global Air Chiefs’ Conference-2022' organized by the Royal Air Force in London, says an Inter Service Public Relation media release on Monday afternoon.

The conference will include important seminars on Operational Integration, Technological Adaptation, Digital skills etc.

Chief of Air Staff of different countries will attend this Conference. Then COAS will attend the world's largest air show 'Royal International Air Tattoo- 2022' at RAF Fairford. It will mark the 75th anniversary of Royal Air Force.

Finally, Chief of Air Staff will attend the 'Farnborough International Air Show-2022’ in Farnborough, London.

He is scheduled to return home on July 20.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh Air Force chief departs for Canada
Replies
3
Views
241
Destranator
D
D
BD: UK Royal College of Defense Studies delegates meet army chief
Replies
0
Views
162
Destranator
D
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh sends relief to quake-hit Afghanistan
Replies
5
Views
269
bluesky
B
F-6 enthusiast
Qatar defence chief visits Bangladesh
Replies
9
Views
408
mb444
mb444
ghazi52
ACM Zaheer Ahmad Babar on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Replies
1
Views
494
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom