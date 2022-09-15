Bangladesh air force chief in US to discuss issues of mutual interests​

His visit is expected to play a vital role in strengthening Bangladesh-US relationsFile Photo shows Air Force Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul HannanBSSSeptember 15, 2022 10:50 AMAir Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, chief of air staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, left Dhaka for the United States on Tuesday at the invitation of General Charles Q Brown Jr, chief of staff of the United States Air Force.During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will pay a courtesy call on the United States Air Force chief of staff, said the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate on Thursday.General Charles Brown and Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan will discuss issues of mutual interests at the Pentagon.Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan's visit is expected to play a vital role in strengthening the Bangladesh-United States ties.Also, the Bangladesh Air Force chief will join the International Air Chiefs Conference hosted by the United States Air Force in Washington DC. Air chiefs and high officials of the air forces of nearly 50 countries will also join it.Later, Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan will attend an air show, marking the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.