What's new

Bangladesh air force chief in US to discuss issues of mutual interests

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,613
-6
13,210

Bangladesh air force chief in US to discuss issues of mutual interests​

His visit is expected to play a vital role in strengthening Bangladesh-US relations

Air Force Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan

File Photo shows Air Force Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan Courtesy

BSS
September 15, 2022 10:50 AM

Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, chief of air staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, left Dhaka for the United States on Tuesday at the invitation of General Charles Q Brown Jr, chief of staff of the United States Air Force.

During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan will pay a courtesy call on the United States Air Force chief of staff, said the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate on Thursday.

General Charles Brown and Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan will discuss issues of mutual interests at the Pentagon.

Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan's visit is expected to play a vital role in strengthening the Bangladesh-United States ties.

Also, the Bangladesh Air Force chief will join the International Air Chiefs Conference hosted by the United States Air Force in Washington DC. Air chiefs and high officials of the air forces of nearly 50 countries will also join it.

Later, Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan will attend an air show, marking the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

www.dhakatribune.com

Bangladesh air force chief in US to discuss issues of mutual interests

His visit is expected to play a vital role in strengthening Bangladesh-US relations
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh Air Force chief leaves for United Kingdom
Replies
1
Views
252
fallstuff
fallstuff
B
Bangladesh Air Force chief departs for Canada
Replies
3
Views
346
Destranator
D
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh sends relief to quake-hit Afghanistan
Replies
5
Views
418
bluesky
B
D
BD: UK Royal College of Defense Studies delegates meet army chief
Replies
0
Views
202
Destranator
D
B
PM Hasina for judging faith in Liberation War spirit to promote military officers
Replies
1
Views
226
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom