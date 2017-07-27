What's new

Bangladesh Air Force Chief Flies in Indian Tejas

Oh boy, lets hope they sent Hasina up for a flight in one... it might be the only way BD is free from her India-phillia.

It's jsut daft. Bangladesh is growing economically, it has (some) money in it's pocket, it doesn't have bad relations with western countries - surely it makes sense to go for something like the F-16 or the Gripen.
 
Bangladesh wants to buy a jet that india herself didnt want to buy, and neither does anyone else? if they do, then Bangladesh will never go to war with india if the need arises because all the supplies to make the planes work will have to come from india. if they do buy, 100% it would show that bangladesh's leaders are in india's pockets.
 
brother just 2 cent that don't feed the troll like gulli..
this camel/cow thing is not suitable for a discussion forum. PDF is not for propaganda or point scoring but an information and ideas exchange forum..
 
wait. hold on. this isnt points scoring. i was making a point. its the same reason why pakistan started moving away from western weapon systems. pakistan cant expect to fight a long term was with western systems if the west is more than happy to limit supply when war begins.
 
Interesting development, more so a publicity stunt designed to create a sense of speculation. Bangladesh, and I mean it in every sense of the word, is sensible enough to not go for tejas aircraft. It seems, in my opinion, more so an appeasement toward the indians, than anything else. Since historically speaking, india doesn't have a good track record of military hardware sold to foreign customers, and has a less than average record in after sales support. For Bangladesh, they know they need infrastructure in place before they could ever commit to any new fighter aircraft. In that respect, india fails miserably to provide such services. As it stands, they can't even do the same for their own air force, let alone a foreign customer.
 
Ofc. Their ejection seats are the best in the world. Question is wether he will eject
War? It will be annexed into india 😂
 
