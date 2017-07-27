Bangladesh Air Force Chief Flies in Indian Tejas

Interesting development, more so a publicity stunt designed to create a sense of speculation. Bangladesh, and I mean it in every sense of the word, is sensible enough to not go for tejas aircraft. It seems, in my opinion, more so an appeasement toward the indians, than anything else. Since historically speaking, india doesn't have a good track record of military hardware sold to foreign customers, and has a less than average record in after sales support. For Bangladesh, they know they need infrastructure in place before they could ever commit to any new fighter aircraft. In that respect, india fails miserably to provide such services. As it stands, they can't even do the same for their own air force, let alone a foreign customer.