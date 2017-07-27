Bangladesh Air Force Chief Flies in Indian Tejas

Mighty Lion
- Oct 3, 2018
This is disgusting. Absolutely disgusting.
he must be safe.Is he... Safe?
I thought the sameTejas for BD ,
Mayanmar JF17 vs BD Tejas
0 flights divided by 0 crashes is infinity. Vedik technology!tejas has better saftey record than F22.
brother just 2 cent that don't feed the troll like gulli..Bangladesh wants to buy a jet that india herself didnt want to buy, and neither does anyone else? if they do, then Bangladesh will never go to war with india if the need arises because all the supplies to make the planes work will have to come from india. if they do buy, 100% it would show that bangladesh's leaders are in india's pockets.
wait. hold on. this isnt points scoring. i was making a point. its the same reason why pakistan started moving away from western weapon systems. pakistan cant expect to fight a long term was with western systems if the west is more than happy to limit supply when war begins.brother just 2 cent that don't feed the troll like gulli..
this camel/cow thing is not suitable for a discussion forum. PDF is not for propaganda or point scoring but an information and ideas exchange forum..
Ofc. Their ejection seats are the best in the world. Question is wether he will ejectIs he... Safe?
War? It will be annexed into indiaBangladesh wants to buy a jet that india herself didnt want to buy, and neither does anyone else? if they do, then Bangladesh will never go to war with india if the need arises because all the supplies to make the planes work will have to come from india. if they do buy, 100% it would show that bangladesh's leaders are in india's pockets.