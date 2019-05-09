What's new

Bangladesh Aims To Vaccinate 10 Million People In Seven Days

Coronavirus: The vaccination drive from August 7 will be led by tens of thousands of health workers at 14,000 health centres in Bangladesh.


Updated : August 04, 2021 10:10 pm IST
Coronavirus: Elderly people and workers will be given priority in vaccination, Bangladesh said.(File)

Dhaka:

Bangladesh extended its strict lockdown on Tuesday and announced plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people in a week as the country battles a major Covid-19 surge.

The vaccination drive from August 7 will be led by tens of thousands of health workers at 14,000 health centres, senior minister A.K.M Mozammel Haque said.

"More than 10 million people will be vaccinated in a week. Elderly people, workers and shopkeepers will be given the priority," Haque said.

Health ministry spokesman Maidul Islam Prodhan said there was enough stock to inoculate 12 million people following the arrival of vaccines from China and the US under the Covax initiative.

The minister also said that the nationwide lockdown in place since July 1 -- except for a religious festival in mid-July -- would be extended until August 10.

