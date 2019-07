providing the enabling condition to earn bread

providing enabling conditions for a healthy body

providing enabling conditions for a healthy educated mind

providing a enabling mindto look at the world as a market and not ideological wars

work hard and not preach hard

I am jealous. Green with envy. But well done Bangla. You not only killed One Nation Theory [India], Two Nation Theory [Pakistan] but also proved that to succeed you don't need any 'matlabs' or 'Islamic Republics'.But you took a very simple realistic goals for your state without drowning in dumb ideology. You knew that a state is all about basics -The results can be seen.