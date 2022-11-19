Bangladesh: Agro-processed food exports exceed $1.0b

Agro-processed food exports exceed $1.0b ​

Brighter prospects beckon for the industry, organisers tell inauguration BAPA FoodPro International Expo​

Agro-processed food exports exceed $1.0b Bangladesh's export of agro-processed foods has crossed $1.0 billion so far in the current fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 indicating higher and brighter prospects in the sector in the coming days, said a platform of agro-processors at the three-day BAPA FoodPro International Expo. The members of...

FE REPORT | Published: November 19, 2022 09:11:00Visitors at the eighth BAPA FoodPro International Expo that kicked off at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Friday. — FE PhotoBangladesh's export of agro-processed foods has crossed $1.0 billion so far in the current fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 indicating higher and brighter prospects in the sector in the coming days, said a platform of agro-processors at the three-day BAPA FoodPro International Expo.The members of Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association (BAPA) are now exporting processed foods to over 145 countries, it said.The platform came up with the information at the inaugural ceremony of the eighth BAPA FoodPro International Expo at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Friday.Planning Minister MA Mannan inaugurated the event as the chief guest while chairman of the fair committee and Pran-RFL Group Chairman and CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury chaired the event.Md Shahidul Islam, member of the fair committee, gave the address of welcome.SM Jahangir Hossain, ex-senior vice president of BAPA & former director of FBCCI, and AFM Fakhrul Islam Munshi, former president of the BAPA, also spoke on the occasion.Speaking at the event, MA Mannan urged the members of the association to boost maintaining quality and hygiene during food production to enhance export growth in the coming days.The BAPA should concentrate more on investing in research alongside marketing, he noted.The government is committed to providing all types of required support to boost the production of agro-processed foods, the minister added.Production in the agriculture sector is increasing over the years, said Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, adding Bangladesh is currently exporting agro-processed foods to a total of 145 countries.It would be one of the largest agro-processed foods exporting countries in the coming days, he hopes.With a view to introducing the Bangladeshi local market with the international market and creating a bridge with the international technology and products, the BAPA and Rainbow Exhibition & Event Management Services Ltd are jointly organising the exposition.Known to be the most prominent platform for the organisations who are involved in this sector, the event is aimed at exhibiting their products and services in the Bangladeshi market and expanding their businesses.This is Bangladesh's only show on food products, food processing and packaging products and machineries.It will attract all stakeholders from the retail and wholesale foods, beverage service sectors generating new connections and new business for everyone involved.The show will remain open for all from 10.00am to 7.00pm in the course of three days.India, China, Germany, Italy, USA, Switzerland, Slovenia and more than 100 companies from 17 countries will showcase their products and services at the fair, which will end tomorrow (November 20).