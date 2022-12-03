Daily Samakal Bangladesh Newspaper The Daily Samakal (দৈনিক সমকাল) highly trusted Bangla newspaper in Bangladesh. Read all the latest news headlines, bd songbad shironam online.

Bangladesh again second in garment exports

Samakal reporterPublished: 02 Dec 22. 00:00 | Update: 02 Dec 22. 12:30. Print versionBangladesh has regained its position as the second leading exporter of manufactured garments. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO) report on Thursday, Bangladesh regained its previous position in garment exports in 2021, surpassing Vietnam.According to the report, Bangladesh's share of apparel exports in the world market increased from 6.30 percent in 2020 to 6.40 percent in 2021. On the other hand, Vietnam's share decreased from 6.40 percent to 5.80 percent in 2021.Earlier, Bangladesh was the second-largest exporter of garments till 2019. In 2020, it lost this position to Vietnam due to the disruption of exports due to the impact of the Corona epidemic. However, in the same month last year, when the WTO published the export position index report, Bangladesh overtook Vietnam in the following month and received official recognition yesterday, continuing this trend.According to the report, China has maintained its status as the top apparel exporter. The country's share in the world market has also increased. From 31.60 to 32.80 percent in 2021. The European Union (EU) is the second largest exporter by the alliance. So technically, Bangladesh is the third largest exporter and Vietnam the fourth.However, considering a single country, Bangladesh is the second. The next positions individually are Turkey and India fifth and sixth respectively. It is followed by Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Pakistan respectively.