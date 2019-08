Pakistan is many things but not downright stupid to poke its nose in matters that don't matter to it. We have already too much on our plate, why the f would we want to open another stupid front and that too in Bangladesh which is quite irrelevant as far as Pak is concerned. We're not even neighbours. Just another stupid propaganda by the gangoo backed Bangladesh gov. The people of Bang are different, they seem to have a soft corner for Pak i know this for a fact.

Click to expand...