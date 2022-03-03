Bangladesh abstains in UNGA vote over Ukraine issue​

Ok, Russia supoorted Myanmar over BD in 2017 when it could have abstained but overall I think it was the right thing to do.



Russians did a lot to facilitate the independence of BD, provided economic and military assistance after 1971 and to this day are important to BD in terms of nuclear power and military equipment.



The West is showing massive hypocrisy as they did far worse things in Iraq and Libya and also ignore and even facilitate the suffering of the Palestinians and Kashmiris.



Putin has gone too far and should have maybe just incorported the Russian speaking part of Eastern Ukraine and then left Ukraine alone.