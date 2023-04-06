Bangladesh abstains from UN Human Rights Council vote against Russia​

9 hours agoPublished :Apr 05, 2023 11:06 AMBangladesh and 16 other nations have chosen not to vote on a resolution adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling for an immediate end to human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine.The council adopted the resolution on the Situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from the Russian aggression by a vote of 28 in favour and two against on Tuesday, according to the results published on the council’s website, reports bdnews24.com.It called upon Russia also to immediately end its abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine, and for the strict observance of all human rights and fundamental freedoms and for the protection of civilians and critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.The council decided to extend the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine for a further period of one year.It requested the Commission of Inquiry to provide an oral update to the council at its 54th session, to submit a comprehensive report to the council at its 55th session, and to submit a report to the General Assembly at its 78th session.Those who voted in favour of the resolution included the US, the UK, France, the UAE, the Maldives, Nepal and Finland, which on Tuesday formally joined the NATO military alliance in a strategic setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin.China and Eritrea voted against the resolution while Bangladesh, India and Pakistan were among those who abstained from voting.Bangladesh had earlier voted in favour of a UN resolution on ending the humanitarian crisis created by the war in Ukraine.It, however, abstained from voting in the UN resolution against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because, it said, the text “missed the realistic points on diplomatic engagement and dialogue”.