Bangladesh a success story built by women

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
Aug 19, 2017
Women have been at the forefront of Bangladesh's rapid and ever burgeoning economic boom...JUst shows how much a nation's economy can improve when women take over the reins..women are the very well represented even over represented in Bangladesh's garment factories...It is time for Pakistan and India to take a leaf out of Bangladesh's book and increase female participation in work force...A family where women are also earning members is a happy family....