Educated and semi-educated all types of jobless youth have increased a lot in recent years in Bangladesh. Our people risk their life to go abroad for livelihood.





A death-defying migration

Published at 11:58 pm May 16th, 2019

It was stated in a UNHCR report in 2016 that about 34,000 illegals cross the Southeast Asian seas in smuggler boats and fishing vessels yearly, a great majority of whom are Bangladeshis. Many do not make it to their destinations in Malaysia or Thailand.

Yet, the rate of unemployment of educated youth is high (as high as 40% for college graduates according to a BBC report). But our planners and leaders seem to be least bothered by the alarming consequences of such unemployment.

Frustrated, they blame their country and leave for foreign shores, not realizing that the education that failed them to get a job in their own country will not get them any in another country. They are not impelled by fear of losing their lives in their country. They are impelled by a lack of suitable employment.