Bangladesh: 600,000 more Sinopharm vaccines arrive

600,000 more Sinopharm vaccines arrive The second consignment of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon as a gift from the Chinese government.

600,000 more Sinopharm vaccines arrive

Prothom Alo English DeskDhakaPublished: 13 Jun 2021, 23:45A signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China 5 September, 2020.ReutersThe second consignment of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon as a gift from the Chinese government, reports UNB.Just nine days after the arrival of the first batch of 500,000 doses of gifted vaccine in Bangladesh, China announced the provision of the second batch of gift to Bangladesh.AdvertisementTwo C-130J aircrafts of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) brought the consignment, including the jabs and syringes, to Bangladesh. The aircraft with 26 BAF crews and one representative from the Armed Forces Division (AFD) had left Dhaka international airport on Saturday to bring the vaccines from China to Bangladesh.According to clinical statistics provided by Sinopharm and the evaluation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the efficacy rate of the vaccine is estimated to reach 79 percent.