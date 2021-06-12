What's new

Bangladesh: 600,000 more Sinopharm vaccines arrive

600,000 more Sinopharm vaccines arrive

The second consignment of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon as a gift from the Chinese government.
Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Published: 13 Jun 2021, 23:45
A signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China 5 September, 2020.

A signage of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China 5 September, 2020.Reuters

The second consignment of 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon as a gift from the Chinese government, reports UNB.


Just nine days after the arrival of the first batch of 500,000 doses of gifted vaccine in Bangladesh, China announced the provision of the second batch of gift to Bangladesh.
Two C-130J aircrafts of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) brought the consignment, including the jabs and syringes, to Bangladesh. The aircraft with 26 BAF crews and one representative from the Armed Forces Division (AFD) had left Dhaka international airport on Saturday to bring the vaccines from China to Bangladesh.

According to clinical statistics provided by Sinopharm and the evaluation of the World Health Organization (WHO), the efficacy rate of the vaccine is estimated to reach 79 percent.
 
At this stage I would take ANY vaccine as BD is practically out of AstraZeneca due to Indian ban on exports.

80% reduction in deaths is better than nothing.

Not sure what is happening with the contract to get 4 million emergency Sputnik doses with Russia as last I heard BD officials did not correctly fill in the contract form.
 
Congratulations to Bangladesh.

Both of my parents are fully vaccinated with Sinopharm for last 2/3 months and Alhamdulillah are perfectly fine.
 
Valar. said:
Congratulations to Bangladesh.

Both of my parents are fully vaccinated with Sinopharm for last 2/3 months and Alhamdulillah are perfectly fine.
Hope that vaccine is effective against the Indian variant as that is likely to become the dominant variant in BD in some months to come as it is 60% more transmissible than the UK variant.

The Indian variant is also thought to be more deadly than the UK variant as well.
 
