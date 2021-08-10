Bangabandhu’s life to be showcased in NYC's Times Square UNB

Bangabandhu’s life to be showcased in NYC's Times Square Fahim Feroj, a Bangladeshi expatriate in the US has taken the initiative

Published at 12:31 pm August 10th, 2021

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addressing the Constituent Assembly on April 10, 1972Fahim Feroj, a Bangladeshi expatriate in the US has taken the initiativeThe life sketch of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be screened at Times Square, New York on August 15 and 16.Bangabandhu’s digital portrait will also be screened for 720 times at the place, a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center, and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City, at the junction of Broadway and Seventh Avenue.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said this on Tuesday, mentioning that mainstream media will cover the event.He thanked Fahim Feroj, a Bangladeshi expatriate who has taken the initiative. EXIM Bank and Bangladesh Finance came forward to help him implement it.Fahim through his NY Dreams Production, a New York-based organisation, has taken the initiative to showcase Bangabandhu and his great political work and sacrifice in the international platform, marking National Mourning Day.Dr Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit New York next month to attend the UNGA and it will be a good initiative ahead of her visit.He said the government is trying to brand Bangladesh positively as it is now a land of opportunity with its vibrant economy.