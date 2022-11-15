Bangabandhu Railway Bridge: Crossing the Jamuna in 5 minutes

The rail line across the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will be the first in the country that does not use sleepersNovember 15, 2022 12:39 PMRail travel over the Jamuna River is set to become significantly faster with the expected completion of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge in 2024.Due to the risky condition of the existing Jamuna Bridge, trains currently need half an hour to trundle across the river. Furthermore, broad-gauge trains are not allowed to operate on the bridge in order to ensure safety.On the other hand, the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will allow trains to travel across the river at over 100kmph, cutting down the river-crossing time to around five minutes. The bridge will also allow broad-gauge trains to cross.The rail line across the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will be the first in the country that does not use sleepers. The trains will run on steel girders.Bangladesh Railway is implementing the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge Project.Project director Al Fattah Md Masudur Rahman told Dhaka Tribune: “The biggest benefit from this bridge will be the saving of time. It currently takes about 30 minutes for a train to cross the river as the existing bridge is dangerous. If we run a train over this bridge at a speed of 100 km per hour, then it will cross the Jamuna in just 5 minutes.”He added that the project will be completed by August 2024, and 38 new trains will be introduced to run on the bridge.The project director further said the ongoing global economic crisis would not affect the project work.When asked about the progress of the bridge, Mahbub Alam, marine engineer of the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge Construction Project WD1, said: “So far, construction of the main structure for 6 spans out of 49 spans of the bridge have been completed. Each train will be able to run at a speed of 100-120 km per hour over the 2-lane bridge.”According to project data, a total 30.73km of new rail lines, including a 4.8-kilometre dual-gauge and double-track rail bridge, 0.05-kilometre viaducts on both sides and a 7.67km railway approach embankment will be constructed parallel to the existing bridge.Till October this year, the physical progress of the project was 46% and the financial progress was 36.74%.The original project cost was Tk9,734.07 crore, which increased to Tk16,780.96 crore after the first revision. Tk12,149.2 crore is being provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as a loan.The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the main project on December 6, 2016, and the first revision on March 3, 2020.The original timeline of the project was from July 2016 to December 2023, but its deadline was moved to December 2025 in the first revision. There is a defect liability period of 12 months after completing the project.The construction of the bridge started in August 2020.