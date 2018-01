'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants the day of the satellite launching to be a memorable one'

Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Friday said the country’s first satellite, Bangabandhu-1, is set to be sent into orbit between March 26 and 31.“The satellite awaits launching between March 26 and 31,” he told a press conference organized to review performance of the ministry coinciding with the completion of four years of the second consecutive term of the incumbent government.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants the day of the satellite launching to be a memorable one for the sake of the launching itself after the Independence Day celebrations, he said.The ICT Division organised the press meet in the Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium in Dhaka and its secretary Subir Kishore Choudhury delivered the welcome speech.State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak gave a power-point presentation on achievements of the sector in the last four years. He also highlighted the division’s planned initiatives.Palak said the government was bringing about 2,600 union parishads under broadband connectivity. “Apart from building Sheikh Russel Digital Lab, we’re building specialized labs at all universities and other institutions.“We’re giving 10% cash incentives to the export of ICT goods and have declared tax holiday till 2024 for IT/ITS companies. We’re building international standard Tier-IV National Data Cenre in Gazipur and it will be completed by March.”He added that the government had so far provided training to 631 people with disabilities and created employment opportunities for 499 of them.Jabbar, the newly appointed minister, expressed his commitment to bring down the price of internet, provide speedier internet services, turn different organisations under his ministry profitable.