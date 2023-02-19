Banana 🍌 republic of Pakistan

Solidify said: No I wouldn't call Banana republic - its wayy sounds too formal for corporate people.



More like Dalaas of highest bidder who sells their Mothers Daughter sisters for a quick buck,



Similiar to village Vadera who makes his people work for him by blackmailing everyone in people families.



Even Africans worst economic hit nations have more credit than these Brainless headless Prime Minister, Click to expand...

ziaulislam said: We need to stop this fight and unite in our love for Nawaz sharif and maryum Nawaz Click to expand...

well put.Pak elite - this is your entire political circle and general establishment.Revolving credit never solves the problem. Next, if you did get aid or loans, what is the measurable ROI. Nothing.You need a very strict ruler like Sadam to line up the elites and make them cough up the dough. Impose heavy taxes on all imports. It is over 70 yrs and you are still having a begging bowl.It was in 70s' - we were doing really worse. Our late president - he imposed socialism chinese style - it totally screwed our entire country and displaced population. FInally in mid 80s he stepped down and we started to see change and good governance started to come in; while we did not have multi-party democracy - the mere fact - good goverance is not dependent on democracy.If we just see the passport travel index, Pak is even below Tanzania. Our people have no desire to relocate but choose to do the best internally and in neighbouring areas. Many years back we used to look in envy of Kenya. Now, the situation has reversed.Until a stick is taken and the elites are either thrown into the rivers and generals taught a lesson that they must answer to the constitution and the head of the country nothing will change. Coups etc and interference are paramount to treason; the penalty for treason is hanging.You get poor people put on death penalty for the idiotic blasphemy law -- yet the generals and elites ... live and impose their boots on the necks of people who are dying of hunger and poverty.Unfortunately, I may be wrong, Pakistanis are fractured nation. They just dont have the balls to rise up and beat the day lights out of the army and the feudals.Land re-distribution is a must to get rid of the feudals.People still have not recovered from flooding and yet your PM is in Turkey kissing Erdogan's boots. I mean, wtf is wrong .... Noone in the streets to tell him what kind of moron is he. I mean his niece ... she has had massive plastic jobs ... cant even smile....Papa and baby?