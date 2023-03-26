What's new

Ban this term "Faujeet" here

Hello.

The tamasha here is cunning and never ending.

Ridiculing soldiers have become a norm, right on this forum.

Please ban the usage of this highly disgusting term on this forum, used by PTI guys to ridicule army officers and soldiers.

The fact that this term "Faujeet" has its roots in (we all know it is derived from word "Pajeets" a word reserved for Indians)

Anyone who dares to share his opinion, criticise on IK - other than PTI guys - immediately get labelled, name called and what not bullshit terms.

I firmly believe Army/soldiers are not happy with the overall situation as well - just like any other commoner walking down the streets isn't.

Trying to cause mutiny in Armed forces, name calling them and shaming them with ridiculous terms won't do anyone good. It's a dirty game and should be stopped immediately.

IK needs to stop attacking Army.

He tried to act over smart and got boot right up his ***.

Yes, he is better than rest of the politicians BUT he is not the end of the world.

Army DOES NOT belong to politicians.

Gen Munir and his commanders won't bow down to ANY POLITICIAN - be it Khan, Maryam or Bilawal.

Khan cannot be pampered all the time.

Army can't do it even if she wants. Khan should stop crying. Too much trouble since he got ousted.

Better Khan understands it and not try to shove his decisions down on our throats like a Royalty......

I urge the moderators to ban this term which is highly offensive and derogatory towards our servicemen.

Now, I would be called names and I know PTI crowd would jump on me :)
 
Fauj should fix itself and people will automatically stop. By trying to force us to stop calling names to this Naapak fauj, you won't achieve anything.
 
Asim Munir and army wont bow down to anyone who do you think they are? Some kind of Gods gift to mankind? They are mere soldiers like any other country who should be answerable to the government.

This is exactly the reason why PK has been in such a mess since 70 years the faujis have been allowed to do anything and everything withour consequences.
 
Never ever did IK attacked the Army, and has said Fauj bhi meri hai and that Fauj is more important than him.

He said on the contrary, a few black sheeps are giving a bad repute to the whole Army as an institution.






Respect is commanded and not demanded.

IK as PM couldn't have achieved for the nation what he has achieved sitting outside the government, it was all divine justice, as said man proposes God disposes.

And for the Fauj, sooner they realise it the better, Fauj ki izzat isi mein hai kay wo Awam ki soch aur faislay ki izzat kareein.

Army/Establishment have to give respect to the people collective mandate and get the respect in return, so simple but made so difficult.

IK has said so many times a strong civilian govt. and institutions complements a strong Fauj and vice versa.
 

