Ban this term "Faujeet" here

Hello.The tamasha here is cunning and never ending.Please ban the usage of this highly disgusting term on this forum, used by PTI guys to ridicule army officers and soldiers.The fact that this termhas its roots in (we all know it is derived from word "a word reserved for Indians)Anyone who dares to share his opinion, criticise on IK - other than PTI guys - immediately get labelled, name called and what not bullshit terms.I firmly believe Army/soldiers are not happy with the overall situation as well - just like any other commoner walking down the streets isn't.Trying to cause mutiny in Armed forces, name calling them and shaming them with ridiculous terms won't do anyone good. It's a dirty game and should be stopped immediately.He tried to act over smart and got boot right up his ***.Yes, he is better than rest of the politicians BUT he is not the end of the world.Khan cannot be pampered all the time.Army can't do it even if she wants. Khan should stop crying. Too much trouble since he got ousted.Better Khan understands it and not try to shove his decisions down on our throats like a Royalty......I urge the moderators to ban this term which is highly offensive and derogatory towards our servicemen.Now, I would be called names and I know PTI crowd would jump on me