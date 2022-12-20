What's new

Ban the salesman?

Should the mods finally ban MMM-E and his alt account permanently?

I know this isn't a democracy,but that "Petition to ban..." thread kind of inspired me.

Let's face it. This guy cannot understand what we tell him. He is not here to debate. And he can't behave and talk with others normally.

He got banned 2-3 weeks ago for a week,he got back and kept acting like he always does. Then he got a warning from Legend. He ignored it and kept being annoying and rude to everyone who challenged his narrative and criticized his posts.

More people tried to debate him politely,but soon were called "ignorant trolls" and "liars",like all the others who have tried talking to him.

He doesn't offer anything serious,except for endless lists and photos of Turkish "indigenous projects". He keeps repeating the same phrases and stuff in an endless loop.

Personally,I would like it if he could stay on the forum,but banned from being able to post anything. What other alternative is there? Only for him to be banned permanently. He's been banned numerous times and keeps talking in the same manner.

These are just some of the people he's had fights with:


Screenshot 2021-12-12 at 12-41-27 Akinci Aksungur and Turkish Unmanned Fighter Aircraft Program.png





Screenshot_2021-08-06 Greece to Buy 18 Rafale Fighters, Four New Frigates to Boost Defense(3).png


Screenshot_2021-08-06 Greece to Buy 18 Rafale Fighters, Four New Frigates to Boost Defense(8).png


Screenshot_2021-08-17 Finally Turkey leaving afghanistan.png


Screenshot_2021-12-05 Strongest Army in Europe [ Turkish Army ](1).png


Screenshot_2021-12-05 Strongest Army in Europe [ Turkish Army ](2).png


Screenshot_2022-09-19 Pelosi's journey to Armenia and her anti-TR PR campaign.png



Screenshot_2022-10-21 Ukraine's Bayraktar compared to Russia's new Iran-supplied drones.png


Screenshot_2022-10-26 Ukraine's Bayraktar compared to Russia's new Iran-supplied drones.png


Screenshot_2022-11-14 Turkish Air Defence Programs.png

Screenshot_2022-11-15 Istanbul bombing Turkiye 'rejects' US condolences hours before G20 summi...png


Screenshot_2022-11-25 Military Balance of Turkish Hellenic Air Forces in the Region.png



Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects(2).png





Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects(5).png


Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Defense Industry by 2030 - catch up with the UK , France and Ger...png

Screenshot_2022-12-20 Turkish Navy to be in strongest position with major Projects(1).png



Screenshot_2021-09-03 Erdogan's new Pentagon(1).png





Enough is enough. The guy has behavioral problems. He only talks in an absolute way,never admits his mistakes,avoids to answer when he is cornered or presented with arguments and constantly mocks everyone's countries.

It would have been just funny,but he keeps spamming the same stuff again and again and even many of his threads are the same,just with a slightly different title.
 
I used to be all for freedom of opinion, but this guy is something completely different.

He should’ve been banned long ago with all the crap and personally targeted insults that he’s said
 

