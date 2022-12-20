Ban the salesman?

I know this isn't a democracy,but that "Petition to ban..." thread kind of inspired me.Let's face it. This guy cannot understand what we tell him. He is not here to debate. And he can't behave and talk with others normally.He got banned 2-3 weeks ago for a week,he got back and kept acting like he always does. Then he got a warning from Legend. He ignored it and kept being annoying and rude to everyone who challenged his narrative and criticized his posts.More people tried to debate him politely,but soon were called "ignorant trolls" and "liars",like all the others who have tried talking to him.He doesn't offer anything serious,except for endless lists and photos of Turkish "indigenous projects". He keeps repeating the same phrases and stuff in an endless loop.Personally,I would like it if he could stay on the forum,but banned from being able to post anything. What other alternative is there? Only for him to be banned permanently. He's been banned numerous times and keeps talking in the same manner.These are just some of the people he's had fights with:Enough is enough. The guy has behavioral problems. He only talks in an absolute way,never admits his mistakes,avoids to answer when he is cornered or presented with arguments and constantly mocks everyone's countries.It would have been just funny,but he keeps spamming the same stuff again and again and even many of his threads are the same,just with a slightly different title.