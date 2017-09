India has no freedom of expression.



A society made of tribal cultures living together under one promise through its secular Constitution. The right to live peacefully spiritually and religiously no matter what.



If the Constitution has failed India. It has broken the foundation of conceptual India.



It is like a mob masquerading as a nation since the rise of fascism in the sub continent. A trick played beautiful by those who decide the fate of the world based on justice.



No wonder it is seen as the next evil in the region.

Click to expand...