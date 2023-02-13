What's new

Ban on imports to render millions jobless, warn business leaders

Ban on imports to render millions jobless, warn business leaders​

Alongside a shortage of raw materials, soaring inflation, plummeting rupee have battered manufacturing industries

February 13, 2023


the prime minister stated that violation of the import ban should entail some penalty and no exception and exemption could be allowed photo file


The prime minister stated that violation of the import ban should entail some penalty and no exception and exemption could be allowed. Photo: file

Business leaders are clamouring for the cash-strapped government to allow manufacturing materials stuck at the key port of Karachi into the country, warning that a failure to lift a ban on imports will leave millions jobless.

Faced with critically low US-dollar reserves, the government has banned all but essential food and medicine imports until a lifeline bailout is agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Industries such as steel, textiles and pharmaceuticals are barely functioning, forcing thousands of factories to close and deepening unemployment.

The steel industry has warned of severe supply-chain issues caused by a shortage of scrap metal, which is melted down and turned into steel bars. In the past few weeks, the bars have reached record prices.

"We directly feed materials to the construction industry which is linked to some 45 downstream industries," said Wajid Bukhari, head of Large Scale Steel Producers Association.

"This whole cycle is going to be jammed."

Smaller factories have already shut after exhausting stocks, while some larger plants are just days from closing, he said.

With an import bill of around $150 million a month, the steel industry says its operations directly and indirectly affect several million jobs.

Latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said foreign exchange reserves had plunged to just $2.9 billion — enough for less than three weeks of imports.

"This situation triggers fears the construction industry will close down very soon, plunging thousands of labourers into unemployment," the Constructors Association of Pakistan said, echoing calls for steel and machinery to be exempted from the import ban.

Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have damaged the country’s economy — exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country.

Alongside a shortage of raw materials, soaring inflation, rising fuel costs and a plummeting rupee have battered manufacturing industries.

An IMF delegation left Pakistan on Friday after urgent talks to revive a stalled loan programme ended with no deal, leaving lingering uncertainty for business leaders.

The textile and garment industry is responsible for around 60 per cent of Pakistan's exports and employs about 35 million people, processing items such as towels, underwear and linen for major brands across the world.

"The textile industry should be prioritised," said Shahid Sattar, secretary general of the All Pakistan Textile Association.

"We are the mainstay of the country's exports," he told AFP.

"If you don't have exports, how will you shore up your foreign exchange reserves? Then consequently, how will the economy recover?"

After floods devastated domestic cotton crops last summer, the sector is importing a significant amount of raw fabric.

Factory owners appealed to the finance minister last month for "direct intervention" to unjam the backlog, which also affects dyes, buttons and zippers.

"The textile industry has more or less come to a grinding halt in Pakistan. We don't have raw materials to operate our mills," Sattar said.

Around 30 per cent of the textile mills have shut down operations completely, while the rest are working at less than 40 per cent capacity.

Tauqeer ul Haq, the head of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, said 40 medicine factories were on the brink of closure because of a lack of key ingredients.

Economist Kaiser Bengali said the supply-chain crisis was "feeding inflation and also hitting the government's revenues".
It is also escalating unemployment and fuelling poverty, with a large proportion of construction and factory workers in Pakistan paid daily.

"On average during regular production, workers are paid for around 25 days (per month) but now they are getting wages for 10 to 15 days. While some companies have even suspended their production and workers will only get paid once manufacturing resumes," Bengali told AFP.

Nasir Iqbal, an economist at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, said import bans like the one currently in place "can never be a sustainable solution".

Under-pressure Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week said businesses must "let the money come in from the IMF" before letters of credit would resume for imports, ending the logjam.

Meeting the conditions of the bailout, such as by raising petrol and energy costs, is also expected to increase inflation, but should pave the way for further financial support from friendly nations.

In the old Silk Road city of Peshawar, factories producing everything from glass to rubber and chemicals, mostly for the neighbouring Afghan market, have closed one after the other in the past several months.

"Around 600 have closed, while many are operating at half capacity," said Malik Imran Ishaq, the president of the Industrialist Association Peshawar, which represents 2,500 factories.

"The entire business community is in serious trouble."

‘Entire business community is in serious trouble’: Rising panic over blocked imports in crisis-hit Pakistan

February 14, 2023


Business chiefs in the country are clamouring for the cash-strapped government to allow manufacturing materials stuck at the Karachi port into the country, warning that a failure to lift a ban on imports will leave millions jobless.

Faced with critically low US-dollar reserves, the government has banned all but essential food and medicine imports until a lifeline bailout is agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Industries such as steel, textiles and pharmaceuticals are barely functioning, forcing thousands of factories to close and deepening unemployment.

The steel industry has warned of severe supply-chain issues caused by a shortage of scrap metal, which is melted down and turned into steel bars. In the past few weeks, the bars have reached record prices.

“We directly feed materials to the construction industry which is linked to some 45 downstream industries,” said Wajid Bukhari, head of Pakistan’s Large Scale Steel Producers Association.

“This whole cycle is going to be jammed.”

Smaller factories have already shut after exhausting stocks, while some larger plants are just days from closing, he said.
 
They stole everything worth any value from the people of Pakistan even took the kitchen sink taps and pipe work

Sad to see a country plundered by its politicians and its army so much if only Pakistanis had brains & balls like the Bangladeshis .
 
Heart Surgeries Halted Due To Oxygenator Shortages At Facilities Across Punjab​

Heart Surgeries Halted Due To Oxygenator Shortages At Facilities Across Punjab

Alleged incompetence and mismanagement on the part of the Heart Diseases Central Procurement Committee (CPC) has created a shortage of oxygenators across the province, which is critical equipment for heart surgeries
www.thefridaytimes.com www.thefridaytimes.com
 
I actually dont get it, if they are stopping imports to stop foreign currency leaving then in return they are killing businesses which need to import raw materials. Surely those businesses are importing to create a profit, possible to increase their exports as well. Feels like short term thinking for longer term bigger loss.
 
lightning F57 said:
I actually dont get it, if they are stopping imports to stop foreign currency leaving then in return they are killing businesses which need to import raw materials. Surely those businesses are importing to create a profit, possible to increase their exports as well. Feels like short term thinking for longer term bigger loss.
No need to overthink. The governments have been extremely incompetent. Otherwise, there wouldn't be the container fiasco where containers of vegetables go from Bombay to Dubai, transshipped to Karachi, unloaded and allowed to rot on the dock while the importer goes out of business, loses his payment, the people are starving, shipping company charges demurrage because containers are idled. They have to be sanitized later to get rid of rotten vegetable smell. This is a level of incompetence vying with Somalia, Sudan and Haiti. Afghanistan, Myanmar and Nepal appear better run.
 
Problem is u can't even import raw material for exports
 
ziaulislam said:
Problem is u can't even import raw material for exports
Had Pakistan had a compedent goverment - they would have differentiated imports for consumption/luxury versus imports for manufacturing/re-exports and treated them different.

But - it seems like it is more of a priority for the Pakistan Goverment to import Luxury cars ..

Elite capture anyone ?
 
Ali_Baba said:
Had Pakistan had a compedent goverment - they would have differentiated imports for consumption/luxury versus imports for manufacturing/re-exports and treated them different.

But - it seems like it is more of a priority for the Pakistan Goverment to import Luxury cars ..

Elite capture anyone ?
Recent news is we can't even exports stuff due to port issues and rice is now being smuggled via Iran and Afghanistan
 
PDm cant increase export and remittance which is backbone of pakistan so there plan is import ban, kill gdp and local business and jobs and let this nation suffer
 

