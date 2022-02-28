What's new

Ban on catching, selling Hilsha begins Tuesday

Ban on catching, selling hilsa begins Tuesday

A two-month government ban on catching, selling, hoarding, and transporting of hilsa will come into effect from March 1 with a view to boost its production. The ban will be lifted on May 1, said a handout on Monday. The ban covers hilsa sanctuaries in six districts-Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali districts, reports UNB.
Ban on catching, selling hilsa begins Tuesday​

Published: February 28, 2022 18:09:43
Ban on catching, selling hilsa begins Tuesday


A two-month government ban on catching, selling, hoarding, and transporting of hilsa will come into effect from March 1 with a view to boost its production.

The ban will be lifted on May 1, said a handout on Monday. The ban covers hilsa sanctuaries in six districts-Barishal, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bhola, Shariatpur and Patuakhali districts, reports UNB.

The sanctuaries are- 100 km in the Meghna River from Chandpur’s Shatnol to Laxmipur’s Char Alaxandar, 90km in Shahbazpur Channel in Bhola, 100 km in Tentulia River in Bhola, 20 km in Naria and Bhederganj upazila in Chandpur district, and 82 km in Hizla, Mehendiganj and Barishal Sadar upazila, Gazaria and Meghna river.

Hilsa has the highest contribution in the country's fish production as the single fish specie.

Every year, the government imposes a two-month ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa to boost its production.

During this period, catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa will be considered as an offence and those who will violate the ban will get a minimum one year to two years jail or be fined Tk 5,000.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has already allocated 80 kgs of rice for the registered fishermen during this ban period.

@Joe Shearer, Kolkata people can expect a huge supply this year also if the Hilsha harvest exceeds 500,000 tons. The prohibition has extended for 60 days this year. It was probably 28 days in the years when the prohibition measures was initiated.
 
