Ban ARY & Arrest Salman Iqbal ARY News Channel Owner for destroying Pakistan

Ban Ary & Arrest Salman Iqbal ARY News Channel Owner for destroying Pakistan
  • Salman Iqbal Owner of ARY should be arrested and investigated for allege lies against Government and mis-reporting. Working on agenda.
  • Update Salman Iqbal's Software
  • News Channel should be immediately banned.
ARY bashing –top trend on Twitter | “Shame on ARY” was the top trend on Twitter on Tuesday.​

1659560730372.png

Opinion: Propaganda & Politics in Pakistan | All the time Politics has destroyed Pakistan Economy​


The advent of mass media gave rise to the proliferation of information within and between states.

It turned the world into a global village where events and policies of one state would influence the happenings in other.

Not only for information purposes, but states also employed media as a propaganda tool for political and military purposes.

The decades of 1980s and 1990s, for instance, witnessed the exploitation of media by US government to achieve politico-military ends. The protrusion of Soviet Union as an ‘Evil Empire’, the sudden depiction of once a ‘Freedom Fighter Osama Bin Laden as Terrorist’ and the saga of ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ in Iraq are few examples.

The change of the decade saw the role of media changing from an observer to an active player in political decision making.

The advent of private media resulted in State losing its control over media houses gradually, since they were controlled and managed by financiers, private owners and anchor persons. It is the complete discretion of these stakeholders to make heroes and villains, leaders and terrorists in today’s world.

With numerous TV channels and mass information flow, it becomes difficult for the viewers to separate truth from propaganda or to distinguish between news and story. Like other countries, Pakistan’s population is facing the same dilemma.

Although the media in Pakistan is subjected to the freedom of expression and speech enshrined in the Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which states that ‘every citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by the law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defense of Pakistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, commission of or incitement to an offence.’ Hence, freedom of speech and expression is the very basis and spirit of the legal foundations of the country.

This freedom applies not only to electronic and print media but also to the web and social media channels. There are numerous independent web channels operating in Pakistan, which have millions of viewers.

However, it is hard to assess their credibility and impartiality. But they are widely viewed and shared on social media, setting the narrative that may not be always true. In fact, these narratives may be in contradiction with national interest of the state. The reason is their owners, who are serving hidden interests of foreign powers in the garb of democracy, transparency and human rights.

A journalist living in USA runs a media website about Pakistan’s internal affairs and how it should be governed. The fake propaganda and rumors spread by such media houses during ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure left many in awe.

It led to the investigation of the sources of news coming from the channel as well as its funding by sane Pakistani nationals.

To the surprise of many, not only the sources of news were vague but there was no trail of money being used to run this channel. It appears that the whole lifestyle of Rumi is sponsored by US government with the only purpose of creating chaos in Pakistan in the name of Constitutional rights.

Even some anchorpersons are supporters of certain corrupt political parties of Pakistan predominantly. How is it possible that all the challenging issues in PTI’s government suddenly disappear as soon as the new PDM coalition government took over?

A number of magazines and websites also publish pro-Indian views and tend to serve the goals of enemies of Pakistan by creating confusion among young generation through misleading and biased analysis.

The anti-state narrative built by such media houses under the guise of liberal values is devastating for our society. Regardless of the cultural and religious patterns of Pakistan, it advances values which are against the wishes of majority of masses.

It also promotes bilateral ties with all those foreign powers who want to influence the internal matters of Pakistan via several ways. And they certainly got influence through these agents and their puppet masters, who made imported government recently. The result is never-ending series of IMF loans and slavery of Pakistani nation.

But the unfortunate side of the story is that these media have support from certain powerful sectors.

It is, nevertheless, imperative that an unbiased and objective media be established in Pakistan.

This will help in making the national narrative based on true facts. And only a well-informed public can harness the fruits of democracy by separating truth from propaganda, thereby disallowing the foreign agents, traitors and corrupt politicians from coming into power.

If we want an independent country, we must assure that our media is not subjected to external interference because a neutral media is the basis of transparency and accountability.

Wtf is wrong with PMLN?
You have government only in Islamabad standing on support from pindi

But you are acting like hitler
Disqualify Imran khan
Ban PTI
Ban ARY
Kill the overseas
Make nawaz abu of Pakistan

Halkay me a jao thoraaa bhaeee
Stop acting like a child who kept on making unrealistic wishes
 
Acetic Acid said:
Wtf is wrong with PMLN?
You have government only in Islamabad standing on support from pindi

But you are acting like hitler
Disqualify Imran khan
Ban PTI
Ban ARY
Kill the overseas
Make nawaz abu of Pakistan

Halkay me a jao thoraaa bhaeee
Stop acting like a child who kept on making unrealistic wishes
Karma has hit back, hit furiously on the back of PTI and its touts, and exposed the real truth of ARY and PTI touts liars.

Jango said:
Welcome back spam bot...
Hahaha. Kids like you are heroes here at defence.pk forum, because you are senior moderator and a propagandist here -, never will & never have made a slight dent on me and my principles, hater.

Go keep sucking PTI and Imran Khan, keep foreign funding ongoing to a corrupt party.
 
LOL ban everything you don't like. Arrest everyone you don't like. What a fvcking country.
 
AsianLion said:
Hahaha. Kids like you are heroes here at defence.pk forum, because you are senior moderator and a propagandist here -, never will & never have made a slight dent on me and my principles, hater.

Go keep sucking PTI and Imran Khan, keep foreign funding ongoing to a corrupt party.
Awww thanks for the kind words...aaj kal spam accounts nhn bana rahay...khairiat hai?
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,918
-2
10,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jango said:
Awww thanks for the kind words...aaj kal spam accounts nhn bana rahay...khairiat hai?
You deserve all the kind words Senior Moderators.

But again as you blindly worship a cult. Allah janta. never made another spam account let alone accounts on this propagandist defence.pk website. I donot have time for all this sh*t. So this is the only account I use, where kids like you, frustrated become happy banning who disagree with ur tunnel views. I can only say thankyou for warnings, but grow up.

AZ1 said:
Because they are slave will remain so. They have grown up voting for pmln now they can't turn back and admit that nawaz made them fool and slaves to his family lol.
Click to expand...

I have never voted for PML - N. Stop lying PTI worshipers foreign funders. But lying Propagandist can say anything.
 
AsianLion said:
You deserve all the kind words Senior Moderators.

But again as you blindly worship a cult. Allah janta. never made another spam account let alone accounts on this propagandist defence.pk website. I donot have time for all this sh*t. So this is the only account I use, where kids like you, frustrated become happy banning who disagree with ur tunnel views. I can only say thankyou for warnings, but grow up.



Allah janta hai, I have never voted for PML - N. Stop lying PTI worshipers foreign funders.
then it must be your bughz because he's not from punjab or he is not punjabi is that the reason? foriegn funders the case itself said prohibited funding case and you calling foriegn funding just because your Master maryam says so?
 
AZ1 said:
then it must be your bughz because he's not from punjab or he is not punjabi is that the reason? foriegn funders the case itself said prohibited funding case and you calling foriegn funding just because your Master maryam says so?
I donot know whose not from Punjab, Imran Khan is from same city where I am from, yes am from Punjab.

Bughz on what, its that arrogrance, ego and pure lies that hurt me, for I voted for PTI, and most of the time am busy in my office and work, so donot have time much for defence.pk. So I expose Imran Khan and you guys can not accept it. As a member with my few posts you all become against me, LoL.

Sooner or later you must have read threads of me exposing Sharif corrupts, Maryam, Zardaris etc, i guess you miss those corruption threads, but spear hits you all hard when I expose Imran Khan and PTI liars.

So this pumps me up to expose cult Imran Khan and PTI in the core.
 

