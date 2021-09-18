What's new

Bamboo airways launches Vietnam and US nonstop flights, first ever

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
27,046
0
19,354
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Upstart Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways will launch nonstop service to the US in September, and may become the first airline ever to do so commercially.


Bamboo Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Bamboo Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Duc Huy Nguyen/Shutterstock
  • Bamboo Airways could become the first Vietnamese carrier to operate nonstop commercial service between Vietnam and the US after receiving approval from the US Transportation Security Administration.
  • Service between Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam to San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle in the US will begin on September 23, according to local media reports.
  • The airline will run the routes using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in a three-class configuration

On Tuesday, Vietnamese media outlet VnExpress reported Bamboo has received clearance from the US Transportation Security Administration to operate 12 roundtrip test flights to the US from September to November. The demonstration flights will begin on September 23.

Bamboo did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the new flights.

The airline is the second Vietnamese carrier to receive such clearance, but Bamboo's US service will start before Vietnam Airlines' planned flights which are set to begin in October.

VnExpress reported Bamboo's routes will operate from Hanoi and Da Nang in Vietnam to San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle in the US. According to its DOT application, the airline will use the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, one of the few aircraft that can handle the long hop across the Pacific Ocean.


2926BDC3-31B0-4E9D-9AD5-2E03CA698D9E.jpeg


Coinciding with the launch, the airline has plans to sign memorandums with San Francisco and Los Angeles airports and is in the process of establishing a representative office in the US, according to VnExpress.

In May 2021, Bamboo announced it acquired slots to fly direct from Ho Chi Minh City to San Francisco and Los Angeles beginning September 1, making it the first Vietnamese airline to secure nonstop airport slots in the US. Bamboo is a relatively new airline, starting its first flights in 2019.

Bamboo's clearance from the TSA is a major step forward in receiving final approval from the FAA, which only established Vietnam as a Category 1country in 2019. According to the FAA, the rating means the country meets international standards for operations and airworthiness and Vietnamese airlines can operate flights to the US.


www.businessinsider.com

Bamboo Airway starts nonstop Vietnam and US flights, first ever

Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways will launch nonstop flights to the US this month, and could become the first airline to do so commercially.
www.businessinsider.com
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
27,046
0
19,354
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Making history

Bamboo is ready to take off to San Francisco.

the first ever Vietnam/US nonstop direct flight

5506762D-BB6B-4D4B-BC53-D3A02496E3F2.jpeg
 
Z

ZorLence

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 7, 2022
3
0
2
Country
Paraguay
Location
Anguilla
Are those flights still available? I want to visit my grandpa soon, and that would be nice to have a direct flight from Hanoi to San Francisco.
Also, are there business class flights 40 %? I don’t like economy class seats with screaming children and smelly men. I would prefer to pay a little more and be more comfortable. I am also quite tall and could use some extra leg space because the flight is not short, and my knees hurt every time I fly somewhere.
So, if you know how I can get cheaper round-trip tickets, please, let me know in the DM!
 
F

FrankHeine

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 7, 2022
2
0
Country
United States
Location
United States
That would be wonderful! I'm just thinking about where to go on vacation. So I decided to read more about what great deals on airline tickets are available. And I found a lot of great deals on business class flights. Which was very interesting.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways granted slots to operate non-stop flights to US
Replies
0
Views
243
Viet
Viet
Viet
Vietnam resumes international flights
Replies
1
Views
260
vi-va
vi-va
Viet
Exclusive: Vietnam's Bamboo Airways plans to raise $200 million in U.S. IPO - chairman
Replies
0
Views
216
Viet
Viet
Viet
IPP aircargo, Vietnam’s first all-cargo airline
Replies
0
Views
117
Viet
Viet
Viet
Direct Vietnam-UK air route announced
Replies
1
Views
262
kingQamaR
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom