Sardars shouldn't even exist. Land should have been distributed among baloch people long time ago. But you know what? Even educated baloch doesn't dare talk against sardars who own all the land. Status of average baloch is that of dalit in front of their sardar. If sardars tell them go fight state, they do.



Anti-Pak sardars run off to Europe and leave behind their slaves who join BLA etc on their orders. Pro Pak sardars stay here and oppress their people with backing of state.



State is too weak to do the right thing, distribute land among baloch people on equal basis.