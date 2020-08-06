Balochistan to setup four Economic Zones Balochistan Government said it has planned to set up four industrial estates in the area of Muslim Bagh, Turbat, Chaman and Dalbandin to attract investment besides creating job opportunities in the province. The chief minister has directed authorities to ensure provision of infrastructural facilities, including gas, electricity and water in the industrial zone sites, an official of the provincial government told APP. Balochistan is rich in mineral reserves due to which the provincial government had declared Loralai, Khuzdar districts as marble cities to facilitate the investors and help empower underprivileged locals economically, he remarked. New industrial policies in Balochistan will rebuild the confidence of private investors which will also promote economic and business opportunities in the province, he said.