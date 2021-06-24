Balochistan to construct 49 new dams at cost of Rs6.4b ISLAMABAD - Balochistan government would construct around 49 new dams with an estimated cost of Rs 6.451 billion during the financial year 2021-22 to

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan government would construct around 49 new dams with an estimated cost of Rs 6.451 billion during the financial year 2021-22 to irrigate thousands of acres land in the province.According to official source, these dams would reduce water scarcity and improve ground level water in respective areas. The development of new dams was expected to be initiated in near future.The Balochistan government has expedited the construction work on development of dams and also enhanced the allocation in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of current fiscal year to resolve the water scarcity issue in the province.In financial year 2021-22, Rs 298 million has been allocated for construction of Awaran Dam and development of Command Area from a total estimated cost of Rs1.492 billion to harvest rain water as the area was dependent on ground water,” he added.The government had spent Rs 860.868 million on the development of Phase II of the Command Area Development of Mirani Dam and Sabkazai Dam while Rs 572.682 million has been earmarked for Command Areas of these dams in Phase III.In addition, Rs 400 million has been earmarked for development of Kachhi Canal Command Area, which will enable the cultivation of 29000 acres barren lands in Dera Bugti and adjoining areas. The allocations in PSDP for the current fiscal year would meet the requirements of developing water storing facilities in the province.==========This is great, exactly what is needed all over Pakistan. Lots of small dams/reserviors to collect water during the rainy seasons/winter and to slowly disperse it during the rest of the year. It'll slowly bring the water table up again.