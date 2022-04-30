What's new

Balochistan through History.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
77,008
80
126,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,
The earliest evidence of human occupation in what is now Balochistan is dated to the Paleolithic era, represented by hunting camps, as well as chipped and flaked stone tools.

The earliest settled villages in the region date to the ceramic Neolithic (c. 7000–5500 BCE), and included the site of Mehrgarh located in the Kachi Plain. These villages expanded in size during the subsequent Chalcolithic, when interaction increased. This involved the movement of finished goods and raw materials, including chank shell, lapis lazuli, turquoise, and ceramics.

By the Bronze Age in 2500 BCE, Balochistan had become part of the Harappan cultural orbit, providing key resources to the expansive settlements of the Indus river basin to the east. Pakistani Balochistan marked the westernmost extent of the Indus Valley civilisation.

It is an arid desert and mountainous geographic historical region in South and Western Asia. It comprises the Pakistani province of Balochistan, the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, and the southern areas of Afghanistan, including Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar provinces. Balochistan borders the Pashtunistan region to the north, Sindh and Punjab to the east, and Persian regions to the west. South of its southern coastline, including the Makran Coast, are the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.

The Balochistan region is administratively divided among three countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. The largest portion in area and population is in Pakistan, whose largest province (in land area) is Balochistan. An estimated 6.9 million of Pakistan's population is Baloch. In Iran there are about two million ethnic Baloch[44] and a majority of the population of the eastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province is of Baloch ethnicity. The Afghan portion of Balochistan includes the Chahar Burjak District of Nimruz Province, and the Registan Desert in southern Helmand and Kandahar provinces. The governors of Nimruz province in Afghanistan belong to the Baloch ethnic group.

1651325171419.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
77,008
80
126,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
Baluchi Muslim soldiers served with great distinction on the Western Front in WW1.

1651325660682.png




Fakir Kala Khan was a Sufi Saint of Balochistan. He struggled against British occupation but was arrested and hanged in 1891.

1651325852782.png


Photograph telling as following,
"Photograph of a Baluchi tribesman called Kala Khan condemned for murder, in leg irons, chains and manacles, in front of a wall. He has long hair, a beard and wears a loose gown and shalwar trousers."
Source & credit: The British Museum.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
77,008
80
126,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
Khan of Kalat and Sirdars, Baluchistan.
Photographer: Fred Bremner
Date: March 1906


1651327383058.png



Ameer e Balochistan Khan of Kalat Mir Khudadad Khan Ahmadzai Baloch with Baloch Chiefs 1857–1893


1651327456014.png



Khan of Kalat, Jam of Lasbela with other Baloch Chiefs.
Date: 1880-1900s


1651327578131.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
64 dams completed in Balochistan
Replies
4
Views
364
Meez
M
P
  • Article
Why Pakistan is coming down hard on Iran
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
ahaider97
A
ghazi52
Baloch Culture Day celebrated with zeal and zest
Replies
0
Views
174
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
Reko Diq deal’s 50pc profit must come to Balochistan govt: Akhtar Mengal
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
KaiserX
K
Tomcats
Britain to increase investment in Balochistan
2
Replies
16
Views
846
Bin Laden
Bin Laden

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom