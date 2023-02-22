What's new

Balochistan tense after recovery of three bodies

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,394
11
31,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Balochistan tense after recovery of three bodies​

CM orders inquiry as tribesmen start marching towards Quetta for protest demo


Syed Ali ShahFebruary 21, 2023


people protest outside the dc s office in quetta against the triple murder photo ppi

People protest outside the DC’s Office in Quetta against the triple murder. PHOTO: PPI
QUETTA:
Tension gripped Balochistan on Tuesday after the Levies force discovered three bodies – a mother and her two sons – from a well in Barkhan district, triggering a strong protest by the local Marri tribesmen.
The deceased were family members of a local tribesmen, Khan Muhammad Marri. The victims were identified as Giran Naz, wife of Khan Muhammad Marri and her two sons Mohammad Nawaz, in his 20s, and Abdul Qadir, in his teens.
The police said that the bodies were recovered from a well in the Haji Kot area of the district on Monday night.
They were initially taken to the Barkhan Civil Hospital and after completion of medico-legal formalities, handed over to their heirs.
On Tuesday, hundreds of Marri tribesmen, carrying the tree bodies in two ambulances, had started a march from Barkhan to Quetta to stage a protest demonstration outside the Balochistan Assembly to get justice.
Khan Muhammad Marri accused the provincial Communication and Works Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran of murdering his family members. He also said that the victims were tortured before they were killed.
However, talking to various media outlets, Khetran denied the accusation and termed the allegations propaganda to tarnish his political reputation. Khetran said that the murders were a conspiracy against him.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Balochistan police chief Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that a fair and transparent investigation would be carried out into the incident. “No one will be spared. A fair investigation will be conducted,” he said.
The inspector general of police said the government had directed to conduct a free and fair investigation into the incident. He added, “If the DPO (district police officer) is responsible, action will be taken against him also.”
Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo ordered the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT). “The government has decided to conduct an impartial inquiry into the recovery of the bodies,” he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
Several lawmakers from Balochistan strongly condemned the tragic incident, demanding an investigation into the incident. “We want justice for the bereft family,” Sanaullah Baloch, a lawmaker from the Balochistan National Party-Mengal, said.
“Deeply saddened to see such horrifying visuals of Khan Mohammad Marri’s two sons and wife,” Senator Sarfraz Bugti wrote in a tweet. “Khan Mohammad Marri has been running from pillar to post to get justice since the last many days. I firmly stand with him in this difficult time.”
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said it was horrified by the discovery of three bullet-ridden bodies and the related alleged illegal detention. “These serious allegations must be investigated promptly,” the HRCP said in a tweet.
Attack on Levies
In a separate incident on Tuesday, two levies personnel were martyred when armed men opened fire on them in the Babari area of Mastung district.
The attackers fled, while the bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital.
In another incident, a man, who opened fire at the police in the Chaman district, was shot dead on the spot in retaliatory fire. Another attacker was also injured in the exchange of fire but he managed to escape. The police started an investigation into the incident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628015468417089536

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628051852540489729
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
At least 15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
ghazi52
Explosion in Balochistan's Awaran kills one, injures seven
Replies
9
Views
601
Bleek
Bleek
ghazi52
At least 13 injured in explosion in Balochistan’s Khuzdar:
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
hussain0216
hussain0216
Dalit
Uranium package, allegedly originated in Pakistan, seized by British police at Heathrow
2 3 4 5
Replies
67
Views
2K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
RescueRanger
Intense monsoon rains wreak havoc in Sindh, Balochistan
Replies
0
Views
7K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom