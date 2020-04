Balochistan/ Sistan Scenario due to War

Completely agree on the Hazara loyalty part. The same experience on my end with a few Hazara friends - they have remained loyal Pakistanis despite being targeted repeatedly, as have the Shia in Parachinar. You (Genghis Khan) may or may not remember Abu Zulfiqar on this forum, a staunchly pro-Pakistan, anti-India Shia Pashtun from Parachinar who died in a motorcycle accident in the US. The same with various other Shia posters on here, many of whom I and other mods have to issue warnings to because they get out of control in their responses towards Indians.



With respect to working with the US against the Taliban - the Taliban massacred the Hazara. I don't blame the Hazara for working with the US against them. Hopefully the Afghan Taliban this time around will be more inclusive and realize that they need to work with other ethnic and political groups and not start another wasteful war to try and control the entire country through force.



We have gone WAAAY Off topic. Back to the topic please.

