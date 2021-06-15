Balochistan police take a digital leap as (D3Cs) was inaugurated - June 2021 .

Balochistan police take a digital leap

June 15, 2021

The law enforcement agencies have killed 14 terrorists during the period of two months, while the Frontier Corps have nabbed dozens of terrorists,” said the home minister, adding the officials had planned to launch large scale operations against the terrorists in the coming days.

The home minister said earlier, a character certificate was issued after three months but the digitalisation would help in completing the process within 72 hours of filing the application.Langau apprised that an electronic receipt would be provided to a payee for timely addressing the grievances of the applicants, if the process wouldn’t complete within the stipulated time period.“An emergency system has been introduced in all districts across the province through which it will be possible to complain directly to the inspector general of police on 1715,” said the home minister.He also talked about cameras installed in police vehicles and uniforms of the officials, saying the authorities would use drone cameras to control the law and order situation in Balochistan.The emergency system, he said, was not installed in various areas of the province during the survey because the Safe City Project was incomplete. These areas would be covered again through another survey, he added.Through the digitalised system, the provincial government aimed to serve people by making the performance of the police as efficient as possible, the home minister said.“This system will help the government and the department in formulating an effective anti-terrorism strategy to ensure peace in Balochistan,” Langau said, claiming that India was involved in attacks on Pakistani security forces and the neighbouring country was responsible for deteriorating law and order situation in the province.He added that the police had seized a large number of non-customs paid vehicles, removed non-standard number plates and fined car and motorcycle owners.